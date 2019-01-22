'The Avocado Toast Whisperer': Meghan Markle Given Nickname by Pal

Despite her status as a British royal, Meghan Markle still knows how to mash avocado onto toast.

Makeup artist Daniel Martin shared an Instagram photo referring to Markle’s now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig. “Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!” the caption below the post reads.

Aside from toasted rye bread served on silver plates, the photo featured a pot of tea and two types of chocolates.

Martin is reportedly responsible for the Duchess’ minimal wedding-day look, though she has chosen to apply her own day-to-day makeup.

“She’s been doing her makeup herself. She’s not fussy — she’s just trying to get it on and get out the door,” he previously told People.

Yet Markle’s cooking skills aren’t limited to avocado toast – she has also been known to prepare a mean loaf of banana bread — reportedly one of her husband Harry’s favorite treats. She even brought some to share with an Australian family while visiting on a royal tour with Harry back in October.