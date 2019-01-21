Register
16:07 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A eBay page selling Prince Philip Car Crash Parts

    Clone Prince Philip: Buyers Offered 'Duke's DNA' as Car Crash Parts Sold on eBay

    © Photo: Ebay
    Viral
    Get short URL
    110

    A seller on one of the largest online marketplaces has called on haters to "lighten up" and vowed that all proceedings from the purchase of what has been left after the road accident, involving one of senior British royals, will go to charity.

    An ebay bid titled "Prince Philip Car Crash Parts. Royal Family Collector. Queen Elizabeth" has now gained around $84,000.

    The description of the lot identified the condition of the three plastic parts as "used."

    "Parts are clearly visible in many [of] the online videos of the event. 100 % of winning bid going to cancer research," the seller 'morbius777' said.

    Philip, consort to the queen, was involved in a crash on 17 January near the Sandringham Estate where he and Queen Elizabeth II have been staying since the holidays. Though he was behind the wheel of the SUV as it flipped over, he didn't get hurt in the accident.

    READ MORE: UK's Prince Philip Flips SUV on Roadway, Emerges Unhurt (PHOTOS)

    The eBay seller joked the auctioned parts of the car "may even have Phil's DNA on it, if you wanted to clone him or anything."

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, looks up as Prince Philip, right, waves during their arrival by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Tuesday, June, 14, 2016
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, looks up as Prince Philip, right, waves during their arrival by carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting at Ascot, England, Tuesday, June, 14, 2016

    However, moribus777 also criticized the media for driving unwanted attention to the bid that since has gathered around $84,000 but according to the seller has "gone daft."

    "Obviously the winning bidder won't be paying so I'll just donate to cancer research myself. We had a laugh. That's what matters. Well done lads, you were hilarious," the seller said.

    The auction is set to end on 26 January 2019, with the lucky bidder meant to receive the part by 1 February.

    Following Prince Philip's car crash last week, the Queen has been spotted for the first time out and about over the weekend as she attended church in Wolferton, Norfolk. Her husband was not seen to accompany her.

    Related:

    'His Blood Was on My Hands': Bystander Who Rescued Prince Philip Explains Ordeal
    UK’s Prince Philip Flips SUV on Roadway, Emerges Unhurt (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    royal family, royals, car crash, eBay, Prince Philip, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse