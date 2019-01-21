Register
13:02 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ariana Grande performs during Wango Tango concert at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 2, 2018

    Ariana Grande in Hot Water as Trio of Rappers Accuse Pop Star of Plagiarism

    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    Viral
    Get short URL
    101

    Ariana Grande may have broken Spotify streaming records, with her “7 Rings” racking up nearly 15 million plays in 24 hours, but the pop star’s chart-smasher is seemingly bringing her a great deal of trouble.

    Multiple artists have accused Ariana Grande of plagiarising their work as the singer broke the internet with “7 Rings”, the second official single off her fifth album,  “thank u, next”.

    READ MORE: Real or Fake? Ariana Grande's New PHOTO Sparks 'Boob Job' Speculations

    The song, Grande claims, was written after a lavish day out with friends in which she purchased each of her BFFs a ring at Tiffany’s, although a bunch of artists have their own version about the song’s origins.

    In this June 2, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles. Grande will return with a new tour in 2019 nearly two years after a terrorist attack during her concert in the United Kingdom. Grande announced Friday, Oct. 26, that her 42-date Sweetener World Tour will kick off March 18 in Albany, N.Y.
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Comedian Pete Davidson Bashes Ex Ariana Grande Over ‘Huge’ Penis Size Remarks
    After New York City-based rapper Princess Nokia accused Grande of stealing her lyrics and flow from the song “Mine”, rap artists Soulja Boy and 2 Chainz joined the fray, calling out the singer for ripping off their style.

    Soulja Boy went on a full-blown Twitter rampage, replying to Grande’s “thank you” thread and accusing her of being a “thief” for  using his 2010 hit “Pretty Boy Swag” for her latest track.

    Atlanta-based rap star 2 Chainz, in turn, spotted similar visuals that the “7 Rings” neon-lit music video shared with his Pink Trap House cover art from 2017 album “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music”:

    Princess Nokia specifically pointed to the part involving Grande rapping, “You like my hair?/Gee thanks, I just bought it” –  on “Mine”, the New York City-based rap artist repeated the line “It’s mine/I bought it”.

    READ MORE: 'Sex Sells': Ariana Grande Clashes With Piers Morgan Over Nude PHOTO

    Nokia uploaded a now-deleted video of her listening to Grande’s single before playing “Mine”:

    “Does that sound familiar to you? Cause that sounds really familiar to me. Ain’t that the lil song I made about brown women and their hair? Hmmm… sounds about white”, she mockingly said.

    While Nokia did not directly mention Grande, she is said to have liked a tweet by a fan who wrote that the pop star “literally steals flows, words, bars from Nokia”.

    Ironically, “7 Rings” makes no secret about sampling the Sound of Music classic “My Favourite Things”, as well as The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Gimme The Loote” in the Bridge.

    READ MORE: Netizens Panic After Ariana Grande's Ex-Fiancé Makes Dark Post on Instagram

    While Ariana has yet to respond to the allegations, Lashuan Ellis, who claims to have written the scandal-hit song for Grande, acknowledged that he had drawn inspiration from Soulja Boy:

    In addition to the plagiarism allegations, Grande landed in hot water on Twitter for what social media users described as appropriating black culture.

    Grande shared an Instagram story that referred to a lyric frim “7 Rings”: “’You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it’.  White women talking about their weaves is how we’re gonna solve racism”.

    READ MORE: Kanye West Slams Ariana Grande for Using His Feud With Drake to Promote New Song

    She’s been widely blasted for her use of African-American vernacular English (AAVE), as well as the excessive layers of fake tan:

    After facing a great deal of backlash on social media, the former Nickelodeon starlet apologised for the remark:

    “Hi hi… I think her intention was to be like… yay a white person disassociating the negative [stereotype] that is [paired] with the word ‘weave’… however I’m so sorry if my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way. Thanks for opening the conversation and like… to everyone for talking to me about it. It’s never my intention to offend anybody”, she wrote.

    Grande’s trap-pop single became a smashing success on Spotify, having broken the record for the most streams in a day: “7 Rings” reached 14,966,544 plays within 24 hours of its debut, the pop star’s manager tweeted.

    Related:

    Comedian Pete Davidson Bashes Ex Ariana Grande Over ‘Huge’ Penis Size Remarks
    Real or Fake? Ariana Grande's New PHOTO Sparks 'Boob Job' Speculations
    Netizens Panic After Ariana Grande's Ex-Fiancé Makes Dark Post on Instagram
    Kanye West Slams Ariana Grande for Using His Feud With Drake to Promote New Song
    Ariana Grande Opens Up About 'Poisonous' Manchester Terror Attack
    Tags:
    allegations, accusations, pop singer, artist, album, single, track, plagiarism, song, rapper, Soulja Boy, Ariana Grande
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse