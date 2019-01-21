FLOTUS Breaks Silence After Mysteriously ‘Disappearing’ For a Month

The last time the first lady was officially heard from was January 13. This one tweet excluded, FLOTUS has been nowhere to be seen since the beginning of the year.

Melania Trump broke a silence she has maintained since the beginning of the year — except for a single tweet — sparking concern among twitterians about her well-being.

"It has been an unforgettable two years in the @WhiteHouse. I am honored to serve this great nation!," the first lady tweeted Sunday, accompanied by a picture of herself and has husband, US President Donald Trump standing atop the seal of the president of the United States.

It has been an unforgettable two years in the @WhiteHouse. I am honored to serve this great nation! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C05gMotmX2 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 20 января 2019 г.

​Social network users became anxious about Melania Trump's whereabouts, as the first lady has been in absentia since January 1, according to Yahoo News. The only time Melania displayed a sign of life in the public sphere was January 13, after she tweeted a few photos of a snow-covered White House.

​Users bombarded President Trump's Twitter account with questions of her whereabouts, "suspecting that she's gone into hiding during the government shutdown," Yahoo reported.

Where is @FLOTUS by the way? ☀️ 🏖 🍹 — Roberto Jordan (@ElRobJordan) 18 января 2019 г.

First lady spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham addressed concerns, observing that Melania is busy planning upcoming events.

"We are in the planning phase for 2019 in terms of ‘Be Best' and annual functions at the White House," Grisham told The Washington Post.

Earlier this weekend, media reports noted that Melania Trump traveled to Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida using Air Force One, sparking criticism after the president grounded Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi due to government shutdown.

"Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed," Trump said in a letter to the speaker on January 17. "I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown," he wrote.

Last year, Melania Trump disappeared from the media spotlight after New Year's eve, not showing up until January 30 for the President Trump's State of the Union address, sparking conspiracy theories regarding the presidential couple's marital issues.

It later became known that the first lady underwent a medical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and spent five nights at the hospital in Maryland, Yahoo reported.