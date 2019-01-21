Register
03:39 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    First lady Melania Trump.

    FLOTUS Breaks Silence After Mysteriously ‘Disappearing’ For a Month

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The last time the first lady was officially heard from was January 13. This one tweet excluded, FLOTUS has been nowhere to be seen since the beginning of the year.

    Melania Trump broke a silence she has maintained since the beginning of the year — except for a single tweet — sparking concern among twitterians about her well-being.

    "It has been an unforgettable two years in the @WhiteHouse. I am honored to serve this great nation!," the first lady tweeted Sunday, accompanied by a picture of herself and has husband, US President Donald Trump standing atop the seal of the president of the United States.

    ​Social network users became anxious about Melania Trump's whereabouts, as the first lady has been in absentia since January 1, according to Yahoo News. The only time Melania displayed a sign of life in the public sphere was January 13, after she tweeted a few photos of a snow-covered White House.

    ​Users bombarded President Trump's Twitter account with questions of her whereabouts, "suspecting that she's gone into hiding during the government shutdown," Yahoo reported.

    First lady spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham addressed concerns, observing that Melania is busy planning upcoming events.

    "We are in the planning phase for 2019 in terms of ‘Be Best' and annual functions at the White House," Grisham told The Washington Post.

    From left, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., accompanied by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, speaks at a news conference on American labor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump Grounds All Congressional Air Travel on Government-Owned Planes Amid Shutdown Showdown
    Earlier this weekend, media reports noted that Melania Trump traveled to Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida using Air Force One, sparking criticism after the president grounded Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi due to government shutdown.

    "Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed," Trump said in a letter to the speaker on January 17. "I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown," he wrote.

    Last year, Melania Trump disappeared from the media spotlight after New Year's eve, not showing up until January 30 for the President Trump's State of the Union address, sparking conspiracy theories regarding the presidential couple's marital issues.

    It later became known that the first lady underwent a medical procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and spent five nights at the hospital in Maryland, Yahoo reported.

    Related:

    Melania Trump Flies Air Force as POTUS Grounds Pelosi Plane Amid Shutdown
    Twitterstorm Erupts as CNN Analyst Brands Trump's Melania 'Salad' Joke Sexist
    Melania Teaches POTUS Trump How to Share Photos on Twitter?
    New Year's Eve Enigma: Media Ponders Melania Trump's Rare Selfie Mystery
    Netizens Speculate Whether Melania Trump Snubbed Son Barron in NYE Selfie
    Trump Was Concerned Over Melania's Safety During Iraq Visit – Reports
    Melania Trump "Investigated" on Twitter for 'Going out Pant-Less'
    ‘Bye, Felicia’: Did Michelle Obama Just Mock US First Lady Melania Trump on TV?
    Tags:
    appearance, White House, Melania Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Turkish Luxury Ghost Town
    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Luxury Turkish Ghost Town
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse