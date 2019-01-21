Register
03:39 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this July 6, 2013, file photo, workers stand before mangled tanker cars at the crash site of the train derailment and fire in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, Canada.

    Quebec Minister Demands Netflix Remove Train Tragedy Footage From ‘Bird Box’

    © AP Photo / Ryan Remiorz
    Viral
    Get short URL
    102

    A minister for the Canadian province of Quebec demanded that US entertainment company Netflix take down footage of the 2013 Lac-Megantic railway incident, insisting that the movie Bird Box used the tragic images for “entertainment purposes.”

    Nathalie Roy, minister of culture and communications for the Canadian province of Quebec, wrote a strongly-worded letter to Netflix demanding that the company take down all images and footage of the Lac-Megantic railway incident from its productions, including from the hit movie ‘Bird Box.'

    Netflix used actual footage of the July 6, 2013, Lac-Megantic tragedy, in which the brakes of a train carrying hundreds of tons of crude oil failed after a locomotive fire; the runaway train then derailing in the middle of the town of Lac-Megantic and killing 47 people, destroying 30 buildings, 115 businesses and forcing thousands out of their homes, according to CTV News Montreal.

    In this July 17, 2017, file photo the Netflix logo is displayed on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    'Choose Your Own Adventure' Book Publisher Sues Netflix Over Black Mirror Bandersnatch Episode
    Roy blasted Netflix for using footage of the tragedy "purely for entertainment purposes," according to Global News.

    "These archives should never be intended for use other than for information or documentary purposes," she wrote. "Under no circumstances should we tolerate the use of human tragedies of any kind for entertainment. Both morally and ethically, it is simply inadmissible."

    After pointing out that the town was still recovering from the 2013 tragedy, she attacked Reed Hastings, co-founder and CEO of Netflix.

    "If it had touched one of your relatives, Mr. Hastings, how would you have reacted by learning that a multinational was using images reminiscent of heavy and dark memories and only for profit?" Roy asked in a letter. "We can only deplore such a lack of compassion, empathy and solidarity towards all those affected by this horrible tragedy," Roy's letter stated.

    Earlier this week, the mayor of Lac-Megantic, Julie Morin, made a similar request and was reportedly told by a representative of Netflix that the firm would make sure the footage is not used in future productions, Global News reported.

    Roy called on movie makers to set up a code of ethics as a means to avoid similar situations in the future, according to the report.

    ​After Roy tweeted her letter — written in French — to Netflix, users praised her efforts, while others criticized her choice of language as limiting.

    Related:

    Penn Badgley Appalled at Twitter Fans Who Adore His Netflix Stalker Character
    If You Share Netflix Password With Others, an AI Could Hunt You Down
    Netflix Removes Episode of Show Criticizing Riyadh Over Khashoggi, Yemen War
    Study Claims Netflix Original Series ‘13 Reasons Why' Increases Suicide Risks
    Satanic Group is Suing Netflix New Show Over Striking Likeness
    Spoiler Alert: Netflix's New Season Shows Narcos Moving From Colombia to Mexico
    'The Threat Was Always There': Netflix Glimpses Inside World's Toughest Prisons
    Tags:
    letter, footage, derailment, Lac-Megantic Train Incident, Netflix, Reed Hastings, Nathalie Roy, United States, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Turkish Luxury Ghost Town
    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Luxury Turkish Ghost Town
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse