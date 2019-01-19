Leap of Faith: WATCH Guy Jump 11 Stories Off Cruise Ship, Remain Unharmed

Following the incident, the passenger and his friends were kicked off the cruise in the Bahamas, and he had to shell out $200 for a plane ticket home from Nassau.

After being banned by Royal Caribbean Cruises following an epic leap from an 11th-floor balcony, Nick Naydev expressed hope that his actions won't inspire anybody to follow his example.

"I hope I don't inspire anybody to do this because it is very dangerous. I mean, don't think this is a joke," he told Inside Edition, adding that the night before the jump he had been drinking.

Naydev not only survived the insane fall into shark-infested waters but also managed to escape any serious injury. The passenger noted, however, that he could "barely walk" following the jump.