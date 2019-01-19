Leap of Faith: WATCH Guy Jump 11 Stories Off Cruise Ship, Remain Unharmed

After being banned by Royal Caribbean Cruises following an epic leap from an 11th-floor balcony, Nick Naydev expressed hope that his actions won't inspire anybody to follow his example.
"I hope I don't inspire anybody to do this because it is very dangerous. I mean, don't think this is a joke," he told Inside Edition, adding that the night before the jump he had been drinking.
Naydev not only survived the insane fall into shark-infested waters but also managed to escape any serious injury. The passenger noted, however, that he could "barely walk" following the jump.
