Egg-Citing Development: 'World Record Egg' Gets a Cracked Double

About two weeks after posting a photo of an egg which recently became the most-liked Instagram post, the @world_record_egg account released a nearly identical photo, and it seems people dig it as well.
The new picture, which features an egg with a slightly cracked shell, has already accrued over 4.6 million “likes”, about 14 hours after it was posted.
The image also sparked a flurry of activity on social media, with people wondering what it could mean.
I have heard the #worldrecordegg has a crack on it now. it seems we are going to watch this till the chicken is out 😐#Egg— Soheil ahmadi (@leperhyena) 19 января 2019 г.
has anybody noticed world record egg posted another egg but it’s starting to crack. #egg🥚 pic.twitter.com/EdHU4U9E7N— Austin (@austin__tweets) 19 января 2019 г.
So World Record Egg posted a second photo. With a crack. You know what that means right……. Jahsegg is real pic.twitter.com/fHfWrXMuTa— Martin "Blueface" Shmurda (@realBigBake) 18 января 2019 г.
the world record egg is about to crack and prove that the egg is indeed before the chicken— emma verner (@emmaverner) 19 января 2019 г.
The original egg photo was posted on 4 January, with the account’s owner urging the audience to help them “set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram”.
This undertaking proved to be a huge success, with the image accruing over 49 million likes by 19 January, vastly surpassing the amount of “likes” amassed by the previous record holder Kylie Jenner.
