X Marks the Spot: Youtuber Finds UK Queen’s Long Lost Gold-Plated Wii (VIDEO)

Sent to Buckingham Palace nearly a decade ago as part of a marketing stunt, the one-of-a-kind gaming console had never been heard of since – until now.

A dedicated enthusiast has managed to finally uncover a unique gold Nintendo Wii almost ten years after it vanished during a marketing stunt involving the Queen of Britain herself.

This story began back in 2009, when now-bankrupt video game developer THQ, in a bid to promote one of its not-so-popular products, called "BIG Family Games", made a gold-plated Nintendo Wii console and sent it to Buckingham Palace.

A press release issued by the company claimed that “the Royal Family is arguably the most important family in the country" so THQ felt that "they had to have a copy of the new game".

"But we thought that Her Majesty the Queen wouldn't want to play on any old console, so an extra-special gold one was commissioned. We hope that she and the rest of the Royal Family enjoy the game!" the company said.

However, the console never reached the Queen due to Buckingham Palace's strict gift acceptance policy, and for a long time, its ultimate fate remained a mystery.

But recently, Chris Bratt, host of the “People Make Games” YouTube channel, which “aims to tell fantastic stories about video games and how they get made”, managed to track down the elusive console to a private collection in Utrecht, the Netherlands.