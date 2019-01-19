Register
12:38 GMT +319 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Kardashian attends the 2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Los Angeles

    Fans Scratch Their Heads as Kim Kardashian Shows Her Love for Taylor Swift

    © AP Photo / Invision / Richard Shotwell
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Kim Kardashian West has filmed herself revealing her shimmering eye make-up in a fresh Snapchat story, but it was something else that left her followers' heads spinning.

    The 38-year-old entrepreneur and reality star appeared to be chilling out to Taylor Swift's 2017 hit Delicate — something her fans say could mean that she has finally moved on from her feud with the songstress.

    Some suggested that Kim's playlist choice was not accidental and that she was trying to get attention from the "Shake It Off" hit-maker.

    On the other hand, there were a number of fans who deemed the video a good way to re-build a burned bridge.

    Kim has recently revealed that a long-lasting feud between her and Taylor Swift was over. "We've all moved on" she told Andry Cohen on What Happens Live.

    Kim Kardashian
    © Photo: kimkardashian/instagram
    Kim Kardashian Stirs Twitter by Backing Kanye's Support for R. Kelly's 'Art'

    The Swift-West spat first made headlines in 2016, after the release of Kanye West's seventh studio album, The Life of Pablo. Famous, the lead single from the album, featured the lyrics "I made that b*tch famous" that referenced Taylor Swift. The rapper said that she was aware of the line, but Swift responded she had never approved of it and condemned it for its "strong misogynistic message".

    Kanye West's better half Kim then took to Twitter to offer her side of the story. She disclosed a phone call recording between Kanye and Taylor, which proved that the latter in fact had approved of the lyrics and even called them "a kind of a compliment".

    Kim also labelled Taylor Swift a "snake", prompting fans to flock to the singer's social media accounts and troll her with snake pics and emojis.

    Related:

    Spy Concerns on Rise as Taylor Swift Reportedly Uses Face Scanner on Fans
    Taylor Swift's Dive Into Politics Causes Spike in Voter Registration
    Twitter Ablaze As Trump Says He Likes Taylor Swift's Music 25% Less Now
    For Want of a Tyre: Kourtney Kardashian Gets Trolled by Kim Over Aspen Trip
    Drake Unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram After Kanye West Drama
    Tags:
    Snapchat, feud, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse