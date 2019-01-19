Fans Scratch Their Heads as Kim Kardashian Shows Her Love for Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian West has filmed herself revealing her shimmering eye make-up in a fresh Snapchat story, but it was something else that left her followers' heads spinning.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur and reality star appeared to be chilling out to Taylor Swift's 2017 hit Delicate — something her fans say could mean that she has finally moved on from her feud with the songstress.

Kim Kardashian listening to Taylor Swift’s “Delicate” on her Snapchat story. 🐍pic.twitter.com/9w19ScCJKO — Pop Alarms 🚨 (@PopAlarms) 18 января 2019 г.

Some suggested that Kim's playlist choice was not accidental and that she was trying to get attention from the "Shake It Off" hit-maker.

she’s trying to get taylor’s attention but miss swift will never ever talk to/about her again! — 🌙 (@eleavezzo) 18 января 2019 г.

What’s the most ironic thing you’ve seen happen?— Kim listening to Taylor's songs pretending she didn't try to sabotage her career https://t.co/AcKwt0XzPu — ZeBrA wHeRe? (@delicate_styles) 18 января 2019 г.

On the other hand, there were a number of fans who deemed the video a good way to re-build a burned bridge.

Lmao Kim Kardashian listening to delicate is the funniest thing omg — Ashley 🐍 (@g1veharryaoscar) 18 января 2019 г.

Hahahaahahaha Kim Kardashian is listening to Delicate by Taylor Swift on her story aw cute x — Ellie Louisa 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@EllieLouisaaa) 18 января 2019 г.

Kim has recently revealed that a long-lasting feud between her and Taylor Swift was over. "We've all moved on" she told Andry Cohen on What Happens Live.

The Swift-West spat first made headlines in 2016, after the release of Kanye West's seventh studio album, The Life of Pablo. Famous, the lead single from the album, featured the lyrics "I made that b*tch famous" that referenced Taylor Swift. The rapper said that she was aware of the line, but Swift responded she had never approved of it and condemned it for its "strong misogynistic message".

Kanye West's better half Kim then took to Twitter to offer her side of the story. She disclosed a phone call recording between Kanye and Taylor, which proved that the latter in fact had approved of the lyrics and even called them "a kind of a compliment".

Kim also labelled Taylor Swift a "snake", prompting fans to flock to the singer's social media accounts and troll her with snake pics and emojis.