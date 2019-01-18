Twitter Explodes as Zarif Calls Out Bolton's 'Bull' in #10YearChallenge Post

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister likened Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to "failing psychotic stalkers" over what he said was their "pure obsession with Iran."

Javad Zarif has given US National Security Adviser John Bolton another tongue-thrashing on Twitter, pointing to the US official's decades-long quest to get Washington or the US' allies to attack Iran.

"Same bull. Same bully. Same delusion," Zarif wrote, accompanying the post with screengrabs of news stories of Bolton asking someone to bomb Iran.

The foreign minister cleverly used the popular trending hashtag "#10YearChallenge," which shows two images taken ten years apart side by side to indicate just how much or how little a person has changed over the past decade.

Twitter users instantly reacted to the foreign minister's jibe against Bolton, with many voicing their support.

Snap!!!!!! Brilliant — Mehdi (@Mehdi_IR_DC) 18 января 2019 г.

They should change the record. We've been listening to this one since 1990.🤣🤣 — TheOdd1Out (@irunzamin) 18 января 2019 г.

Others criticised Zarif, equating the foreign minister to a "pot calling the kettle black," and creating a similar #10YearChallenge post, featuring memes critical of the Islamic Republic.

More like #Iran 2009: We must annihilate Israel, it is a cancer that has no right to exist.#Iran 2019: We must annihilate Israel, it is a cancer that has no right to exist.#10YearChallenge #PotCallingKettleBlack — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) 18 января 2019 г.

Bolton, a prominent neocon, and one of the architects of the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, became Donald Trump's national security adviser last April. An avid supporter of military intervention, Bolton has promoted regime-change in Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Libya.