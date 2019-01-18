BBC Fail: Twitter Erupts as UK Minister Appears to Say 'Batman Shouldn't Be PM'

The British minister made the comment while mounting a verbal assault against Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, insisting “that man” shouldn’t be allowed to become prime minister, only for the subtitles to alter a crucial bit of his speech.

An apparent glitch in the BBC’s subtitles during UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove’s speech in a House of Commons debate made it look like the esteemed politician was lashing out against an iconic comic book hero instead of his political opponent.

The mishap occurred while the minister was blasting Jeremy Corbyn, claiming the Labour leader is not a suitable candidate for the premiership.

"This country should never allow that man to be prime minister," Gove declared, but the subtitles swapped "that man" with "Batman", to the amusement of many Brits.

A number of social media users, however, didn't see eye to eye with Gove on this issue.

I for one am happy to allow Batman to be our Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/CzyqzIicYP — 𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔𝖋𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖔𝖘 🌟 #MakeChesterProud (@Smarky) 17 января 2019 г.

​The amused netizens even coined hashtag #BatmanForPM, using it to poke fun at the situation as a whole and at certain UK political figures.

You know it makes sense, he has an excellent policy on crime #BatmanforPM pic.twitter.com/y6mgeJRmLW — Steve Hartley (@steffi_boy) 17 января 2019 г.

In case anyone was wondering how things are going the UK politically, #BatmanForPM is currently trending on Twitter… pic.twitter.com/TKOYqfVIHe — Flintlocks and Fireballs (@FlintlocksDnD) 17 января 2019 г.