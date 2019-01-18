BBC Fail: Twitter Erupts as UK Minister Appears to Say 'Batman Shouldn't Be PM'

An apparent glitch in the BBC’s subtitles during UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove’s speech in a House of Commons debate made it look like the esteemed politician was lashing out against an iconic comic book hero instead of his political opponent.
The mishap occurred while the minister was blasting Jeremy Corbyn, claiming the Labour leader is not a suitable candidate for the premiership.
"This country should never allow that man to be prime minister," Gove declared, but the subtitles swapped "that man" with "Batman", to the amusement of many Brits.
A number of social media users, however, didn't see eye to eye with Gove on this issue.
Excellent subtitle error as Michael Gove winds down no confidence debate. #batman #jeremycorbyn #NoConfidenceMotion 🦇 pic.twitter.com/WCj25DV583— Nina Massey (@ninamasseyPA) 16 января 2019 г.
I for one am happy to allow Batman to be our Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/CzyqzIicYP— 𝖈𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔𝖋𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖔𝖘 🌟 #MakeChesterProud (@Smarky) 17 января 2019 г.
The amused netizens even coined hashtag #BatmanForPM, using it to poke fun at the situation as a whole and at certain UK political figures.
You know it makes sense, he has an excellent policy on crime #BatmanforPM pic.twitter.com/y6mgeJRmLW— Steve Hartley (@steffi_boy) 17 января 2019 г.
In case anyone was wondering how things are going the UK politically, #BatmanForPM is currently trending on Twitter… pic.twitter.com/TKOYqfVIHe— Flintlocks and Fireballs (@FlintlocksDnD) 17 января 2019 г.
I’m up for #BatmanForPM… even if his dancing is not much better than the current occupant of No. 10 pic.twitter.com/SizSiknU4k— Simone Greenwood (@GreenwoodSimone) 16 января 2019 г.
I prefer the Scottish batman 😂 #BatmanForPM pic.twitter.com/yRLpZXUETQ— ScottishJenni 🏴 (@saltirej) 17 января 2019 г.
#BatmanForPM who said the country won't allow me to be PM?? pic.twitter.com/B1InMVnSMe— Shereen (@Sheryn73) 17 января 2019 г.
