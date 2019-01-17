Miley Cyrus Wows Social Media With Sassy Response to Pregnancy Rumors

In 2017, the pop star had to debunk similar “rude” rumours about her alleged pregnancy, which Miley also did with via social media.

American celebrity and pop singer Miley Cyrus turned to social media to counter the latest round of claims about her being pregnant.

Commenting on a recent media publication which claimed that the singer and her husband Liam were “expecting their first child together”, Cyrus tweeted that she’s “not ‘Egg-xpecting’”.

"Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg," the pop star snarkily inquired.

I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so “ Happy For Us”…. we’re happy for us too! “Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives…. Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg. pic.twitter.com/uPya87cDSz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 17 января 2019 г.

​Her comments and style resonated with many netizens, with people voicing their approval of Miley’s response.

You tell’em!💪🏻 — Queenley (@LoveMRC4ever) 17 января 2019 г.

Eggaxtly Miley, you egg them… I mean tell them! 🥚 — Team MC (@WeAdoreMiley) 17 января 2019 г.

Some were also amused by how the original article the singer was referring to was quickly amended after her tweet was posted.

Lmao I love how the article has now changed to she has denied rumours 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IkuK0E92fB — Shannon (@shannon_H123) 17 января 2019 г.

​As Entertainment Tonight news magazine points out, this isn’t the first time that Cyrus had to address speculations about her alleged pregnancy, when in 2017 she also used Twitter to call out “rude” rumours.