From Netanyahu to Mariah Carey: #10YearChallenge Is Doing Rounds on the Internet

Time flies very fast, but technology helps us document every moment of over lives. In the first internet flash mob of 2019, people across the world have been posting present day pictures of themselves alongside photographs from ten years ago for comparison.

The #10YearChallenge took over social media this week. As is always the case with internet trends, what at first emerged as a way for netizens to share how they've changed over the past ten years has been picked up by politicians, activists and celebrities alike.

A host of people have posted photos of themselves, showing a striking difference over the 10-year period, but for some, there has not been much change.

#10YearChallenge. The funniest of all memes.. #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/kfO2F4bNgi — Kaliya (@SutarMukesh555) 17 января 2019 г. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not among the skeptics: he posted a photo of a barrier Israel put up on its border with Egypt.

"That's [the] real challenge we are facing," wrote a user going by nickname Numan Aziz, referring to the almost decade-long civil war in Syria, "Muslims, follow the right path instead of following trends".

#10YearChallenge

That's real challenge we are facing Muslims follow the right path instead of following trends pic.twitter.com/Het6a8QI4P — Numan Aziz🇵🇰 (@NumanAzizPAk) 17 января 2019 г.

Politics aside, football star Mesut Ozil jumped on the bandwagon just to remind everyone about the change "we should care about."

He was joined by a slew of activists, who pointed to the decline of coral reefs, rainforests and the environment, in general.

Here is the contribution of the amazon rainforest to the #10yearchallenge. pic.twitter.com/9oepRrJhao — Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) 17 января 2019 г.

Some people, including pop star Demi Lovato, called on their followers to focus on their real lives instead of trying to impress friends and strangers on social media. Ironically enough, she posted her own photographs on Twitter.

Demi Lovato just said what we’ve all been thinking about the viral #10YearChallenge. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3CN8YYMIA8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 17 января 2019 г.

Tongue-in-cheek conspiracy theories have also been popping up, suggesting that the fresh challenge was a plot designed by Facebook founder Zuckerberg.

What if the #10YearChallenge was created by Zuckerberg to optimize the face recognition software pic.twitter.com/5Zuy9YzyJI — 9GAG (@9GAG) 17 января 2019 г.

Incidentally, Caitlyn Jenner, the Olympic-champion-turned-reality-star, has been crowned the ultimate winner of the challenge. A stunning transformation, indeed.