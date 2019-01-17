From Netanyahu to Mariah Carey: #10YearChallenge Is Doing Rounds on the Internet

The #10YearChallenge took over social media this week. As is always the case with internet trends, what at first emerged as a way for netizens to share how they've changed over the past ten years has been picked up by politicians, activists and celebrities alike.
A host of people have posted photos of themselves, showing a striking difference over the 10-year period, but for some, there has not been much change.
Ten years chellenge of My relationship status 😂#10yearchallenge pic.twitter.com/jEMgvsCmPq— Awais (@raoawais477) 17 января 2019 г.
#10YearChallenge. The funniest of all memes.. #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/kfO2F4bNgi
— Kaliya (@SutarMukesh555) 17 января 2019 г.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not among the skeptics: he posted a photo of a barrier Israel put up on its border with Egypt.
#10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/8rX4elCwmq— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) 17 января 2019 г.
"That's [the] real challenge we are facing," wrote a user going by nickname Numan Aziz, referring to the almost decade-long civil war in Syria, "Muslims, follow the right path instead of following trends".
#10YearChallenge— Numan Aziz🇵🇰 (@NumanAzizPAk) 17 января 2019 г.
That's real challenge we are facing Muslims follow the right path instead of following trends pic.twitter.com/Het6a8QI4P
Politics aside, football star Mesut Ozil jumped on the bandwagon just to remind everyone about the change "we should care about."
The only #10YearChallenge we should care about 🙏🏼🌍 #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/S8hU7gNgZJ— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 17 января 2019 г.
He was joined by a slew of activists, who pointed to the decline of coral reefs, rainforests and the environment, in general.
The only #10YearChallenge we should be worried about pic.twitter.com/Tph0EZUbsR— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 17 января 2019 г.
Great Barrier Reef Takes To Social Media To Post Incredible #10YearChallenge Photo: https://t.co/ZT1ThCGa3r pic.twitter.com/M3SYnT6xVE— The Betoota Advocate (@BetootaAdvocate) 17 января 2019 г.
Here is the contribution of the amazon rainforest to the #10yearchallenge. pic.twitter.com/9oepRrJhao— Simon Kuestenmacher (@simongerman600) 17 января 2019 г.
Some people, including pop star Demi Lovato, called on their followers to focus on their real lives instead of trying to impress friends and strangers on social media. Ironically enough, she posted her own photographs on Twitter.
Demi Lovato just said what we’ve all been thinking about the viral #10YearChallenge. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3CN8YYMIA8— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 17 января 2019 г.
Tongue-in-cheek conspiracy theories have also been popping up, suggesting that the fresh challenge was a plot designed by Facebook founder Zuckerberg.
What if the #10YearChallenge was created by Zuckerberg to optimize the face recognition software pic.twitter.com/5Zuy9YzyJI— 9GAG (@9GAG) 17 января 2019 г.
Incidentally, Caitlyn Jenner, the Olympic-champion-turned-reality-star, has been crowned the ultimate winner of the challenge. A stunning transformation, indeed.
The winner of the #10yearchallenge ladies and gentlemen 👏😂 pic.twitter.com/DCFpaM4jRO— Dalé (@daledgory) 17 января 2019 г.
Honesty, who is going to beat Bruce Jenner in this #10YearChallenge? pic.twitter.com/4WkUDLRcR7— Vince Ruggiero (@VINCE_RUGGIERO) 16 января 2019 г.
