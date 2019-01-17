Register
19:19 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Beach sign

    'Trash & Leeches, Worse Than Pigs': New Zealanders Outraged by British Tourists

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    221

    A group of young adults, reported to be intoxicated by a local woman, accompanied by two infants and a young boy, sent waves of fury through a community in Auckland, as they trashed Takapuna Beach and behaved inappropriately.

    A video clip posted by Auckland resident Krista Curnow showed rubbish left by members of the British family visiting the beach as well as a young boy coming at Curnow in defence of his uncle — standing nearby and drinking beer — threatening to "knock her brains out."

    In a Facebook post that went viral, Curnow described the afternoon at Takapuna Beach, where "this family packed up and left all their rubbish on the reserve — approximately 12 of them all drinking Coronas & Bundaberg with 2 babies and a young boy — all the adults appearing to be intoxicated."

    "We approached the family to ask them if they can please not leave without picking up their rubbish, their response was basically if we have a problem then we can pick it up and that that's what the council is for. I approached the family to ask again if they could not disrespect our country while visiting and pick up their rubbish. They turned violent and even grandma and the child got involved saying they wanted to punch my head in," the New Zealander wrote.

    One of the commentators to the post suggested that the "child is only doing what he has seen in his life time, it's the mum and dad that are the problem those kids are the ones who will suffer later for it."

    "This makes me so mad….I think you did the right thing confronting them to pick up there rubbish," another user said in response to Curnow's post.

    The town authorities have reacted angrily to the behaviour of the British group, as Auckland mayor spoke about the incident on a local radio show.

    "These guys are trash. They are leeches. If you say one time 'I found a hair or an ant in my meal' you'd believe it but they find it every meal that they have as a way of evading payment. That's a criminal activity.They're worse than pigs and I'd like to see them out of the country," mayor Phil Goff said.

    A woman from the group was convicted on 16 January for stealing a Red Bull, sunglasses, and rope worth $37.41 from a petrol station.

    The troublemakers from Britain have two weeks to make their case to immigration on why they should remain in New Zealand, no later than 28 days to appeal to the Immigration Protection Tribunal on humanitarian grounds.

    Related:

    'Total Disgrace': Fury as UK Tourists Pay Spain Homeless Man to Tattoo His Face
    Majorca Adopts Tough Laws to Stop Boozy Brits From Getting Naked in Public
    Tags:
    tourists, Auckland, Britain, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse