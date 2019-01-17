Netizens Clash Over Why Meghan Markle Got Called 'Fat' at Charity Event

During the visit to a charity event, the duchess had a rather interesting encounter with an elderly care home resident who made some colourful remarks and predictions about Markle’s pregnancy.

The Duchess of Sussex demonstrated her ability to react to unusual compliments when she was visiting the Mayhew dog charity.

As she was being introduced to a group of volunteers and beneficiaries, Meghan Markle approached Peggy McEachrom, an elderly care home resident who originally hails from Jamaica, who was quick to notice the duchess’ baby bump.

"What a lovely lady you are. May God bless you," she said when greeting Markle. "And you’re a fat lady!"

Meghan, however, took this remark in stride, laughing and saying that she’ll "take it".

Do my ears deceive me? Quite possibly the first time the Duchess of Sussex has been called a "fat lady" and loved it pic.twitter.com/xR2NelQyAW — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) 16 января 2019 г.

​A number of social media users who took note of this occurrence pointed out that McEachrom, a native of Jamaica, used the word "fat" as a compliment or possibly a playful tease rather than an insult.

This is how Jamaicans talk. This a jamaican lady. It meant that Meghan is very pregnant. She meant no harm. — queenbhuie (@queenbhuie) 16 января 2019 г.

From other comments given, the woman is from a Jamaica or Barbados and saying "fat girl" is a compliment. I learn something new, exciting, and different on Twitter. I love the sincerity in her voice. — James, M. (@504_901) 16 января 2019 г.

She has a bajan accent from Barbados where my mom is also from, Alex. It was not given as an insult — KIRA (@MariaKB722) 16 января 2019 г.

Some, however, claimed that McEachrom said "fat baby" instead of "fat lady".

I think I heard fat baby — Ed-Only here for the DDoS😍 (@Ed59029780) 16 января 2019 г.

If you listen to the woman's entire comment she first tells Meghan she's a "lovely lady" and at the end she tells Meghan that she has a "fat baby." — Pamela Hollar (@PamelaHollar523) 16 января 2019 г.

She said "Lovely Lady" then next is "Fat Baby" — Jesu Renee (@Angelangiela) 16 января 2019 г.

According to People magazine, McEachrom also predicted that Meghan and Harry will soon "be having a little baby boy".

"Oh, you think it’s going to be a boy? It’s a surprise. We don’t know what we’re having. I ask everyone what they think, and everyone has a very strong opinion about it", the Duchess of Sussex responded.