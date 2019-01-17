Register
02:30 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pete Davidson speaks at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on Saturday, March 14, 2015

    Comedian Pete Davidson Bashes Ex Ariana Grande Over ‘Huge’ Penis Size Remarks

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 32

    According to the Saturday Night Live comedian, everything is “fun-sized” to the singer.

    Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson joked about his ex fiancée Ariana Grande's comments and allegation about him and, ahem, his measurements, adding that the comments have "cursed" his future with women.

    Grande dropped numerous not-so-subtle hints about Davidson's private dimensions during her time with him, including a notorious now-deleted Twitter exchange about her 2018 album "Sweetener."

    One month before the album's release, she teased that the disc would include an interlude named "Pete." When one of the subscribers asked her how long "Pete" will be, Grande replied with "Like 10 inches? Oh, f--k…I mean…a lil over a minute."

    In this June 2, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles. Grande will return with a new tour in 2019 nearly two years after a terrorist attack during her concert in the United Kingdom. Grande announced Friday, Oct. 26, that her 42-date Sweetener World Tour will kick off March 18 in Albany, N.Y.
    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
    Real or Fake? Ariana Grande's New PHOTO Sparks 'Boob Job' Speculations
    Later, she commented that Davidson embodies something she called "Big Dick Energy," prompting magazine The Cut to write an entire awkward article about it, trying to decipher which celebrities have this "energy" and which don't.

    Since the couple split, Grande released a music video, "Thank U, Next," which shows her alleged diary containing photos of all Grande's exes, and Davidson's page containing the remark "HUUUUGE!"

    Turns out, all this public praise of his manhood wasn't actually so swell for Davidson himself.

    "Why would girl who knows this information break up with a guy, set him loose, make him kind of famous and then be like, 'He has a huge dick?," he said, according to Eonline.com

    "It's so that every girl who f***s me for the rest of my life is disappointed," Davidson said, according to the Daily Star, adding that for Grande, who herself boasts a tiny physique, being literally one head lower than Davidson even when wearing high heels, "everything is f**ing fun-sized."

    Well, apparently, one can say Grande is a woman of hidden depths.

    Ariana Grande performs during Wango Tango concert at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 2, 2018
    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    Kanye West Slams Ariana Grande for Using His Feud With Drake to Promote New Song
    However, Davidson wasn't impressed with how he and Grande's other love interests were handled in the "Thank U, Next" video.

    Speaking at a stand-up show in Tarrytown Music Hall, Davidson referred to the song as a "diss song" — a creative musical way to verbally attack someone.

    "Historically, in music, in the diss record section, diss records are kind of, like alluded, right? Not this song," he said. "This song was taken with a slightly different approach. She named all of us right off the bat. Which is a very G, like, f*** you move, which is very cool. I get it. "

    "Here's the only thing I don't like. There's one thing I don't like, OK? I don't like that she talked s*** for my d***," Davidson continued, adding that "It made [him] feel weird."

    Following the couple's break up in October, Davidson reportedly fell into a depression, posting some tweets in December that made his friends worried he was thinking of suicide. Grande rushed to his side, but has only been spotted in New York City once in January since then.

    Related:

    Kanye West Slams Ariana Grande for Using His Feud With Drake to Promote New Song
    Ariana Grande Opens Up About 'Poisonous' Manchester Terror Attack
    'Sex Sells': Ariana Grande Clashes With Piers Morgan Over Nude PHOTO
    From Kardashian Angels to Devilish Ariana Grande: Celebrities Rock Halloween
    Ariana Grande Leaves Fiancé Over Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Death – Report
    Pop Star Ariana Grande Disturbs Fans With Weepy Tweets
    Ariana Grande Disables Comments as Users Blame Her for Rapper Mac Miller's Death
    Tags:
    Music Video, penis, joke, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Former Beatle Ringo Starr with wife Barbara Bach, May 16, 1983.
    All You Need is Love: The Beatles and Their Darlings
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse