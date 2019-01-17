Comedian Pete Davidson Bashes Ex Ariana Grande Over ‘Huge’ Penis Size Remarks

According to the Saturday Night Live comedian, everything is “fun-sized” to the singer.

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson joked about his ex fiancée Ariana Grande's comments and allegation about him and, ahem, his measurements, adding that the comments have "cursed" his future with women.

Grande dropped numerous not-so-subtle hints about Davidson's private dimensions during her time with him, including a notorious now-deleted Twitter exchange about her 2018 album "Sweetener."

One month before the album's release, she teased that the disc would include an interlude named "Pete." When one of the subscribers asked her how long "Pete" will be, Grande replied with "Like 10 inches? Oh, f--k…I mean…a lil over a minute."

Later, she commented that Davidson embodies something she called "Big Dick Energy," prompting magazine The Cut to write an entire awkward article about it, trying to decipher which celebrities have this "energy" and which don't.

Since the couple split, Grande released a music video, "Thank U, Next," which shows her alleged diary containing photos of all Grande's exes, and Davidson's page containing the remark "HUUUUGE!"

Turns out, all this public praise of his manhood wasn't actually so swell for Davidson himself.

"Why would girl who knows this information break up with a guy, set him loose, make him kind of famous and then be like, 'He has a huge dick?," he said, according to Eonline.com

"It's so that every girl who f***s me for the rest of my life is disappointed," Davidson said, according to the Daily Star, adding that for Grande, who herself boasts a tiny physique, being literally one head lower than Davidson even when wearing high heels, "everything is f**ing fun-sized."

Well, apparently, one can say Grande is a woman of hidden depths.

However, Davidson wasn't impressed with how he and Grande's other love interests were handled in the "Thank U, Next" video.

Speaking at a stand-up show in Tarrytown Music Hall, Davidson referred to the song as a "diss song" — a creative musical way to verbally attack someone.

"Historically, in music, in the diss record section, diss records are kind of, like alluded, right? Not this song," he said. "This song was taken with a slightly different approach. She named all of us right off the bat. Which is a very G, like, f*** you move, which is very cool. I get it. "

"Here's the only thing I don't like. There's one thing I don't like, OK? I don't like that she talked s*** for my d***," Davidson continued, adding that "It made [him] feel weird."

Following the couple's break up in October, Davidson reportedly fell into a depression, posting some tweets in December that made his friends worried he was thinking of suicide. Grande rushed to his side, but has only been spotted in New York City once in January since then.