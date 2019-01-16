Register
23:21 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 aerial image taken from a drone video and provided by the City of Westbrook, Maine, a naturally occurring ice disk forms on the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine.

    ‘Pretty Wild': Massive Spinning Ice Disk Forms in Small US Town (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)

    © AP Photo/ Tina Radel
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Maine's Presumpscot River is no longer just a run-of-the-mill waterway, thanks to a recently formed, immense icy disk that's shocking locals with its size and continued counterclockwise rotation.

    Officials of Westbrook, Maine, were alerted to the natural phenomenon on Monday after Rob Mitchell, the owner of an Ash Street office building, spotted the unusual sight when looking out toward the nearby river walkway.

    "There were ducks sitting on it," Mitchell told the Portland Press Herald. "The ducks were rotating on this big Lazy Susan. It was a big duck-go-round."

    ​After Mitchell reached out to the city, it wasn't too long before city employee Tina Radel, who is a licensed drone operator, took a drive out to the river to conduct her own inspection of the oddity. She later whipped out her drone to snap a few pictures and record some videos.

    "It's pretty wild to look at," Doug Bertlesman, a web developer who works in the area told the Herald. "It's certainly not every day that you can watch a spinning circle of ice in the river."

    ​After Radel's content was shared on the city's Facebook page, dozens of residents began making their own trips out to the area, and offering their own theories about the formation of the disk.

    "It's where the aliens landed," one commenter wrote as another netizen suggested it looked like the moon. Another user, recalling the city's 2016 reporting of a mysterious snake that reportedly ate a beaver, remarked that it was just the work of "Wessie."

    ​Alas, this spinning disk is neither the creation of Wessie nor that of sneaky aliens trying to kick their crop circle skills up a notch by working with ice.

    According to NBC10 Boston meteorologist Tim Kelley, the phenomenon was caused by the formation of eddies, which are small pockets of moving water that break off from a main body of water.

    Ocean
    CC0
    ‘It Was Pretty Gross’: Giant Mystery Blob Washes Up on Maine Beach (PHOTOS)

    "The flow near the center of the ice mass is nearly stationary," Kelley explained. "… allowing the water to freeze more readily, while water moves faster around the edges, generating the spin."

    Steven Daly of the Army Corps of Engineers' Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory told The New York Times that rotating ice disks don't occur frequently in the US, with reports popping up once or twice a year. However, they don't tend to be as large as the one discovered in Westbrook.

    Related:

    Maine Coon Kitten With Human-Like Face
    Man in Maine Hits the Beach in Ice Skates After Freezing Weekend
    Maine Man Loses Chance at Kidney Transplant for Smoking Medical Marijuana
    Three US States Pass Recreational Use of Marijuana, Maine Remains Split
    Results in Maine, New Hampshire to Gauge Trump Election Performance - Gingrich
    Tags:
    Ice Disk, eddies, Maine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Former Beatle Ringo Starr with wife Barbara Bach, May 16, 1983.
    All You Need is Love: The Beatles and Their Darlings
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse