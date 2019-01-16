Mysterious Blood-Stained Bandage Spotted on Trump's Hand Drives Netizens Crazy

The health of Donald Trump, who became the oldest US president ever to take office at 70 years of age in January 2017, has been a point of particular interest for the media since his election campaign. Debate has flared up again as new photos of Trump wearing something resembling a bandage on his hand emerged online.

Netizen “armchair doctors” are eagerly discussing what the patch on Donald Trump’s right hand might be hiding. All sorts of conspiracies have popped up on social media, fuelled by a number of photos now circulating online.

Fox News host Sean Hannity posted a photo of himself and the US president with an allegedly blood-stained bandage during a visit to the country’s border in Texas on Friday.

The bandage was also visible on Monday’s pics of Trump leaving Washington DC for New Orleans, but apparently disappeared later in the day. Nevertheless, many rushed to closely examine the patch; some even concluded that it might be evidence of nothing less than Trump’s “failing health”.

Many people are saying that because the veins on his inner-arm are too old & weak, trump has to use the veins in his hand to mainline Adderall now instead of snorting it & that's the reason for the mysterious band-aid on trump's tiny hand. https://t.co/h4zIZN2vvI — Dudessa (@dudesssa) 16 января 2019 г.

He is lying. You just know he is. He closed his hand in the door of the car or something. But it is suspiciously in the place where they put an IV. Mainlining Adderall maybe. — Christine Clauser (@ClauserLotus) 16 января 2019 г.

I still think that band aid was to cover where an iv line was. Is Trump ill? https://t.co/GG8cF8SiKK — Southernrose76 #RESISTERS (@19mhs59) 16 января 2019 г.

Some have expressed compassion for the president.

I hope @realDonaldTrump is okay. His hand was bloody and had a band aid on. — Charles Vacco (@CharlesVacco) 16 января 2019 г.

​Others were just sarcastic, joking about his love for junk food and the possible impact it has on his health.

I just think he was tearing into that redonkulous burger spread in the Lincoln Dining Room and accidentally but his tiny hand. — Amanda Crumley (@AmandaCrumleyLA) 16 января 2019 г.

Probably hurt himself prizing his wallet open to pay for the McDonald’s — MsChopsy (@MsChopsy) 16 января 2019 г.

Diagnosis: thin-skinned. — Reed Morris (@5280_Attorney) 16 января 2019 г.

​There were those who suggested that some kind of a blood oath had taken place as his vis-à-vis during the interview, Hannity, happened to have a bandage on his hand too, even though the journalist revealed that he had injured himself while practicing mixed martial arts.

​Commenting on the rumours, the White House stated that Trump had simply injured his hand goofing around with his son Barron. However, some users refused to believe it and joked about the alleged circumstance of the accident.

By "playing with" he meant "transfusing blood from in a desperate attempt to avoid aging, and oh BTW sharing his son's blood with Hannity too" — Chuck IDGAF (@fastpathguru) 16 января 2019 г.

I do not believe for a femtosecond that he was playing with his kid. — ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) 16 января 2019 г.

I don't even think he remembers Barron exists. pic.twitter.com/AHyZmcSIEa — 🌊🌊🌊All Day 🌊🌊🌊 (@BlueWaveAlways) 16 января 2019 г.

Barron finally fed up — bit Dad. — Kavita Nair (@KavitaNair70) 16 января 2019 г.

Not likely, given that Barron’s living with the grandparents in Jersey and wearing fake moustache to school. — Anna Keesey (@AnnaKeesey) 16 января 2019 г.

​The bandage debate flared up exactly one year after White House Medical Doctor Ronny Jackson confirmed that Trump was in good health and could perform his duties for the rest of his term in office and potentially for another four years, should he be re-elected.

The president’s health has been a matter of public interest since his election campaign, as some US media outlets have speculated about Trump's physical and mental health, suggesting that he should resign or be forced to leave office.