WATCH: Canadian Indigenous Services Minister Gets Ice Cold Treatment at Presser

Apparently, hosting a press conference out in the cold during the Canadian winter was not a good idea.

Canada's newly appointed Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O'Regan was faced with an ice-cold treatment during his press conference in Ottawa — quite literally.

As the minister tried to take a sip from a glass of water while standing at the tribune, he realized the water had frozen solid, much to his surprise, which was unmistakable by his expression.

​"The water's frozen," he commented, sparking laughter in the audience. "Glad I wore my coat."

The episode sparked an accordingly cold reaction from netizens on Twitter. "Comedic genius," one user wrote.

"Took a long enough sip to then realize water was frozen. Yeah, he's totally qualified and intelligent enough to be a Cabinet Minister. SMH," wrote another, complete with a row of facepalm emojis.

​"That's like the smartest thing he's said in his political career," said the third, referring to O'Regan's coat comment.