Kylie Jenner v Egg? Ellen DeGeneres Takes Shot at Breaking Instagram Record

After the model and social media diva Kylie Jenner laid her claims to the Instagram throne, being one of the most-liked personalities on the website, some ambitious person opted to rival her, with quite a bit of success.

TV host Ellen Degeneres has come with a genius plan to break the world record for the most popular picture on the social network: she shared a Photoshopped imaged of a plain egg with TV celebrity Kylie Jenner’s face on it.

The image, bringing together the brownish egg, which apparently conveys the idea of the fragile nature of fame, and Jenner’s facial features, has so far attracted a whopping 2.6 million likes.

It wouldn’t be the first time for the TV presenter and comedian to break such a record. Degeneres previously held the title of most retweeted tweets three years in a row for her 2014 Oscar selfie, the popularity of the tweet rivalling Barack Obama’s Instagram records.

This time, the image of an egg popped up not by chance, however. 21-year-old Jenner earlier posted a video of herself cooking an egg on a pavement with the caption “take that little egg”. The post shook the social media website, having so far racked up over 28 million views.

There is, meanwhile, another Instagrammer who decided to try his hand in breaking Instagram records. In response to Jenner’s video, the anonymous London-based user uploaded an image of a single speckled brown egg on a white background, attracting 41 million “likes” to date and thereby dethroning Jenner as the holder of the most popular picture on Instagram.



