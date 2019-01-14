Eggcellent Victory: Kylie Jenner’s Record Instagram Post Is Beaten – By an Egg!

21-year-old-billionaire model Kyle Jenner held the world record for the most liked Instagram photo of all time – until an anonymous egg had something to say about it.

A mystery Instagram account broke the record in no time — beating the world’s most liked photo, becoming the most likable egg of the entire social network.

"Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this," the caption under the sole photo on the account reads. The photo is, obviously, a stock photo of an egg, and nothing else.

The photo was posted on 4 January and gathered supporters from all over the world pretty quickly. The hashtags #LikeTheEgg, #EggSoldiers and #EggGang worked, as in just ten days the post started getting around 20,000 likes per minute, providing no chance for Jenner’s supporters to regroup and keep the top spot for Jenner’s first photo of her daughter taken back in February 2018.

The egg had no problem prevailing over other contenders, including XXXTentacion’s last image posted before his death and Justin Bieber’s photo announcing his engagement to Hailey Baldwin. The egg now has 18,679,809 likes and counting

Users have already been active reacting in support of the egg, posting their likes and memes all over social media.

Everyone on Instagram is talking about an egg setting the world record for likes and I think this is the true vibe of 2019 — Rachel Graham (@RachelMichele43) 13 января 2019 г.

Human race: *can't agree on literally anything and will NOT meet in the middle*



Also the human race: *comes together to like a picture of an egg to break Kylie Jenner's world record of most liked instagram photo* — Grace (@TheGee232) 14 января 2019 г.