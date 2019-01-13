Snap of Disappointing Meal at Edinburgh Airport Sets Twitter Afire

Hardly anyone has high expectations for airport restaurants, but a photo of a Wetherspoons lunch from Edinburgh Airport may have dropped the bar even lower and thereby become a new Twitter hit.

A Twitter user under the name Angus Scott has shaken up social media with his dismal experience at a major British pub and hotel chain, Wetherspoons. The man shared a picture taken in one of the chain’s restaurants, allegedly located in Edinburgh Airport, with a dish referred to as chips and cheese, expressing outrage over the pitiful serving.

Asked for chips and cheese. Wetherspoons hand me this. Kids are all crying. Pints been thrown. The Mrs has been arrested. Raging pic.twitter.com/SyPd4q4PN3 — Angus Scott (@angusscottt) 8 января 2019 г.

​The miserable portion gave netizens something to tear into and has garnered over 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments at the time of publication. It turned out that many could relate to this awful experience and hurried to share their compassion.

Aw mate my thoughts and prayers — hello mong here (@DatHotCharlie) 8 января 2019 г.

Some joined the furious customer, reminiscing of similarly painful experiences.

Ey, could be worse Sizzling ran out of buns and what looks like everything else for my chicken burger once… pic.twitter.com/Y9CQwJTUCa — Calum (@Calumnn) 10 января 2019 г.

MATE!! I asked for a hotdog with bacon and cheese this is the shit I had!! pic.twitter.com/jzIWslQ7zj — Steven rees (@TChunkster93) 12 января 2019 г.

Reminds me of that macaroni cheese @CalSleeper charges for 7, comes with bad tamper and no taste. Yet you cannot even have it in the tragic wobbling buffet car without a first class ticket. pic.twitter.com/gUJSrzb1qN — Silent traveller (@WillliamLeeGLI) 11 января 2019 г.

​​However, there were those who suggested that there had been foul play, prompting even more outrage from the unlucky traveller.

Twitter has reached the stage where people are taking slices of cheese to the pub with them in order to gain RTs. https://t.co/FdHDxXnTN7 — Robert Warren (@RobGWarren) 9 января 2019 г.

Aye a smuggled a slice eh kraft cheese through Edinburgh airport security right enough donut dome https://t.co/CIzUU5iTwH — Angus Scott (@angusscottt) 9 января 2019 г.

​Others took a more sarcastic tone.

The meal of kings — Josh Stanton (@JoshStanton01) 10 января 2019 г.