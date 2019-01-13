Nudist Girl Promotes Naked Travel With Saucy Holiday PHOTOS

Travel blogs are already in abundance nowadays, inviting readers to see a variety of places around the world with their own eyes. However it is not just the locations that bring everyone’s eyes to blogger Naturist Girl’s account, but the perfect curves she flaunts in her sets of images, and the philosophy to try to reach out to the bosom of nature.

A now famed Instagrammer, who affectionately chronicles her stays at au-naturel resorts, has earned a great deal of fame thanks to her racy snaps. The holiday pictures from the traveller, known online as Naturist Girl, are tremendously popular with her vast army of fans, as every time she travels on holiday, she strips off in a bid to show her love for naturism, which she says is equally as strong as her love for naked art and travel alike.

“My dream is to create art while traveling as a naturist. And as a nudist travel blogger, I still think that the best way to promote naturist lifestyle is by creating artistic nude photography and videos because a picture is worth a thousand words”, the blogger pointed out on her Patreon page.

Her highlights include naked photo shoots from Croatia, Thailand and other resorts, where she always tries to find perfect locations for relaxing in the buff, away from the hustle and bustle megalopolises. She also tries to employ an aesthetic vision, and uses some artsy elements when cutting her best angles for naked snaps, such as a bunch of delicate flowers to hide her intimate parts.

While her tips are apparently read with pleasure by those who feel like trying to adopt a similar lifestyle or those who have already been practising it for some time, Naturist Girl is eagerly looking forward to her naked adventures in the new year. This is how she describes the fulfilling nature of her way of life:

“I am enjoying naturism as a way of life and the feeling of pure freedom it is giving me”, she wrote on her blog, adding that she would not only share her stories, but would also recommend awesome places for nudists.