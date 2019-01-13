Twitter Thunderstruck by Justin Trudeau's Singing Doppelganger From Afghanistan

Justin Trudeau may have found himself in a classic Bollywood-style situation after viewers of an Afghan talent show noticed that a contestant looked like the Canadian prime minister’s long-lost twin brother.

Abdul Salam Maftoon, an aspiring folk singer from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, who boasts thick curly hair and strong eyebrows, was dubbed “Salam Trudeau” or the “Afghan Trudeau” thanks to a striking resemblance to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

READ MORE: Twitter Comes Unglued as Canadian PM Trudeau's 'Fake Eyebrow' Falls Off (VIDEO)

Pictures and videos of the Afghan Star contestant’s performance on the show have been making rounds on social media, with netizens being extremely excited at the discovery:

This guy looks exactly like Trudeau. If rattles my brain https://t.co/Lp70xor3vR — Leo Sieczka (@LeoSieczka) 8 January 2019

Salam Maftoon Afghan singer looks a lot like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his fans and followers are surprised at the resemblance. pic.twitter.com/nLSQCulccU — Khalil Hakimi (@KhHakimi1) 7 January 2019

WHY DOES SALAM MAFTOON LOOK LIKE JUSTIN TRUDEAU IM DYINFBSHAB pic.twitter.com/oegsGaFqR3 — bahar (@baharfirooz) 11 January 2019

His name is Abdul Salam Maftoon and he looks surprisingly like our Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau



I'd like to see these guys meet. They can probably tell each other some pretty interesting stories.



However Maybe This time we'll take it a little easier on Justin's outfits pic.twitter.com/ZTSeQsQf7M — Heckles H. Hyena (@HuskerFox) 9 January 2019

But this one can dance! pic.twitter.com/UZGUemLwVq — Woodster (@wschero123) 7 January 2019

Yet, it remains unclear if the two have any other similarities to share: for instance, dressing up as Clark Kent, aka Superman for Halloween, or having a thing for flashy socks and shirtless hiking.