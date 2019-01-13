Parental Advisory: Ex-Pornhub Star Jeers at Arsenal Midfielder in Explicit Tweet

Mia Khalifa, 25, quit the porn industry last year after claiming she’s been receiving death threats from Daesh sympathisers on a daily basis.

Mia Khalifa, who has somewhat confirmed that her favourite English Premier League team was West Ham United, fired off an explicit tweet, targeting Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Following Arsenal’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to West Ham, also known as The Hammers, on Saturday, the Lebanon-born former porn star tweeted: “F**KING P**SY @MatteoGuendouzi, IVE [sic] SEEN YOU GO DOWN MORE IN THIS MATCH THAN I DID IN 2014”.

Mia, who ended her career in porn in 2018 over alleged death threats from terrorists, has set off a major firestorm on social media. The ex-porn star’s fans apparently loved the fact that she didn’t mince words while talking sports:

WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE — Virgil (@VVDijkSZN) 12 January 2019

This will not be topped in 2019😂😂 — Ryan Greaney (@Ryan_Greaney_) 12 January 2019

Tweets like this are 100% the reason why Karren Brady installed wifi at the London stadium — Cartlon Cole (@_CarltonCole9) 12 January 2019

West ham match attendance record for almost 130 years. The Mia khalifa effect — Mirza Amir (@MirzaAmirbeg97) 12 January 2019

Some attempted to imagine Matteo’s reaction to Khalifa’s fiery tweet:

Matteo Guendouzi after reading this tweet — pic.twitter.com/qzijMcbyYc — Suravy G. (@blaugrana_su) 12 January 2019

A few days ago, the former adult film actress posed for a picture sporting the Hammers’ trademark claret and blue jersey, thus confirming her affection for the club.