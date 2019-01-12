'It Was Only Natural': Massive Carpet Python Eats Family's Pet Cat in Australia

A picture of the huge carpet python that devoured a pet cat in Australia has been posted on social media by a local snake control firm.

A family in Australia were left shocked and terrified after they found one of their cats being eaten by a carpet python. The picture of the reptile that ate their cat was uploaded onto the Brisbane Snake Catchers' Facebook page.

"The residents were sad for obvious reasons but realised it was only natural for the python to do so and agreed they need to keep a better eye on them and even better keep them indoors," the comment to the photo said.

The snake was swiftly removed from the house and has been taken to a sanctuary.