US Teen Accepts 'Bird Box Challenge', Causes 'Predictable' Car Crash Blindfolded

The incident came after Netflix US warned the public on Twitter earlier in January to stay away from the Bird Box challenge, a new craze where people have to perform every task blindfolded, just like in the new Sandra Bullock film.

A blindfolded 17-year-old girl in the US state of Utah ploughed her vehicle into another car failing the Bird Box challenge, CNN reported, citing Layton, Utah police.

"Bird Box Challenge while driving…predictable result," the Layton Police tweeted, adding that luckily there were no injuries.

Commenting on the incident, police lieutenant Travis Lyman said that "apparently, as a part of this Bird Box Challenge,' (the driver) used her beanie to pull over her eyes as she was driving on Layton Parkway, and she ended up losing control of her car and skidded into the westbound lanes of Layton Parkway and hit another car and ended up hitting a light pole as well," CNN reported.

The Bird Box challenge, a new craze where people have to perform every task blindfolded, emerged after the release of a movie of the same name starring Sandra Bullock.

Bullock's character is a mother who is on the run with her children, pursued by monsters that drive people to commit suicide after they see them. To survive, the characters must remain blindfolded throughout their journey.

Over the last few years, the Internet has witnessed a number of dangerous viral dares, including one that prompted the consumption of Tide pods laundry detergent and Drake's "In My Feelings" challenge, where people would jump out of their cars and dance next to a still-moving vehicle.