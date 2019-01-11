She Said 'Yes!' South African Miss Universe Gets Engaged to US Star Athlete

The duo shared news of their engagement on social media, expressing their happiness and intent to spend the rest of their lives together, with scores of netizens wishing them well.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, a 23-year-old South African beauty queen who won the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, has announced her engagement to American baseball outfielder and former NFL star Tim Tebow.

This development was revealed by the happy couple via Instagram, where the athlete posted a photo of himself proposing to his sweetheart on one knee, writing in the caption that Demi-Leigh made him "the happiest man in the world", adding that he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her.

"Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!" Demi-Leigh responded on her own account.

Both posts accrued tens of thousands of likes in less than 24 hours after being published, with scores of social media users wishing the couple well.

News of their engagement did not escape the notice of netizens using other social media platforms as well.

Tim Tebow is engaged to the stunning Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (former Miss Universe)!! 💍😍



So many have made fun of him for saving himself for marriage. We think it's hot 🔥 A great example of masculine virtue 👏🏼



Congratulations!! @TimTebow @DemiLeighNP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VtcauC6FbX — Evie (@Evie_Magazine) 11 января 2019 г.

Congrats to Tim Tebow on his engagement to former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. (Via Tim Tebow’s Instagram) #Tebow pic.twitter.com/ryjyYSU0I4 — RobAllenQ101 (@Q101Rob) 10 января 2019 г.

It's time to pop the corks and celebrate!



Former Miss Universe @DemiLeighNP is engaged to her American sports star boyfriend Tim Tebow.



In a romantic setting at the Tebow family farm on 9 Jan, Tebow proposed to Nel-Peters in Jacksonville, Florida.



Congrats Demi & Tim! pic.twitter.com/icN0q7Enyu — Darren Meltz (@Dazz1210) 11 января 2019 г.

​In December, TMZ Sports noted that Tebow and Nel-Peters were spotted in New York after "officially meeting each other’s parents", and wondered whether this development might soon be followed by engagement.

Well, it seems they were right.