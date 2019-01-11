'Oh, OK': British Woman Rejects Meghan Markle's Fashion Donation and Advice

The Duchess of Sussex has to experience first-hand a dose of straightforward rejection, as she attempted to connect with one of the women seeking help with employment advice.

Markle recently visited a charity under her patronage — the SmartWorks HQ at St. Charles Hospital in London — which "provides high quality interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women in need."

Speaking with the co-founder of the organization Lady Juliet Hughes-Hallett, the Duchess spoke about a woman who didn't like a purse she donated and rejected her recommendation to wear it.

"The last time I was here I suggested a purse, and it was one that I had donated. And she didn't like it!… I was like, 'Oh, OK,'" the Duchess said.

"I thought it was great," she added.

Since she became part of the royal family, the press and the pubic have been closely following Markle's fashion style and choices. She has been known to break the royal protocol and find herself in fashion blunders. However, more than often, the outfits worn by the Duchess become instantly popular among buyers.

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.

A former Hollywood actress, Markle has been recently appointed a patron of Smart Works, as well as the National Theatre, Association of Commonwealth Universities, and an animal welfare organization Mayhew.

The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. pic.twitter.com/tU9QWDlPyH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019​

According to a tweet shared by Kensington Palace, Smart Works helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives.