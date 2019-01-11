Ex Porn Star Puts on Premier League Shirt and Social Media Goes Into Meltdown

Mia Khalifa, a Lebanon-born US former porn star, has appeared on Twitter and Instagram wearing a football shirt, sparking thousands of retweets and some very saucy social media reaction.

The 25-year-old shot to fame in porn before quitting the industry last year and turned to sports broadcasting.

The busty Beirut-born babe is thought to be a target for Daesh sympathisers because of the hijab she has worn in some of her porn scenes.

But she has won herself lots of friends in east London and Essex this week.

She has been in London this week filming a new project and confirmed previous suggestions that her favourite English Premier League team was West Ham United.

Mia wore the famous claret and blue jersey on Thursday, January 10, triggering 1.2 million likes on Instagram and 49,000 likes on Twitter.

Shirt Triggers Rude Puns

West Ham, who play their games at London's former Olympic Stadium, are known as The Hammers and their club anthem is "I'm forever blowing bubbles."

Both of these facts were instantly parodied by filthy-minded social media users.

Nice, but I think @katyperry did it better… pic.twitter.com/mavQ70aov9 — Dominic Mark Ashman (@dashman1993) 10 January 2019

​"You've blown more than bubbles," tweeted Arsenal fan James O'Brien.

"You like a good hammering," offered Nabz, from Birmingham.

Yeah yeah Arnie wants to leave, blah this blah that, here’s former pornstar and West Ham fan Mia Khalifa to cheer you up ⚒ pic.twitter.com/cfyd7fkgx5 — iRONS UNITED (@irons_united) 10 January 2019

​Whether Mia's conversion to West Ham will persuade the club's star player Marko Arnautovic to stay with the club remains unclear.

The Austrian international said on Thursday he wanted the club to accept a £35 million bid from a Chinese club who want to sign him and pay him £200,000 a week.