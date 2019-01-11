For Want of a Tyre: Kourtney Kardashian Gets Trolled by Kim Over Aspen Trip

The Kardashians' winter getaway attracted attention on Instagram earlier this month after Kourtney and Kendall published photos of themselves posing whilst wearing bikinis in the snow.

Kourtney Kardashian’s winter vacation has once again caused a storm on social media, with a humorous exchange with sister Kim over a little road mishap drawing netizen's attention.

It all began after Kourtney posted a photo of herself on Instagram with sister Kendall Jenner kneeling down next to a repairman who was helping them change a tyre.

"Super helpful on road trips," Kourtney captioned the post.

Kim, however, was quick to use this opportunity to troll Kourtney, reminding her about not inviting a certain someone to the Aspen getaway.

"Damn! I know how to change a tire. I would have so done this for you guys if I were invited," she wrote in the comment section.

"@kimkardashian i am personally inviting you next time and running over some nails", Kourtney replied.

Earlier, Kourtney and Kendall drew social media's attention to their Aspen vacation via an impromptu photo shoot, with both of them posing in the snow in bikinis.