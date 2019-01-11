WATCH Carpet Python Covered With Over 500 Ticks Get Rescued From Pool

According to a local snake catcher, the python slipped into the pool in a desperate attempt to drown more than 500 ticks attached to it.

Tony Harrison from Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher was called to remove a reptile from a pool in Australia. The snake catcher live streamed the moment he spotted the tick-riddled snake.

READ MORE: WATCH Man Catch Snake With His Bare Hands After it Attacks Him

"He's got hundreds of ticks on him. That's why he's in the water, he's trying to drown them," Harrison said.

"I've never seen anything like this. I've done this for 26 years and this is the worst I've ever seen," he added.

After the snake was captured it was taken to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital, where specialists removed all 511 ticks.

According to Stephen Barker, a professor of parasitology at the University of Queensland, the amount of reptile ticks attached to the python was very unusual.