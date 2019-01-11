Penn Badgley Appalled at Twitter Fans Who Adore His Netflix Stalker Character

Scores of fans have been rooting for a perverted fictional character - who is basically an all-round creep - on the new thriller series You. The actor who plays him appears to be upset by the admiration, saying that they harbour completely distorted notions of true masculinity and romance.

American actor Penn Badgley has gone to considerable lengths to prove that he has nothing to do with his horrific character from the hit Netflix series 'You'.

Badgley stars as the violent, murderous stalker Joe Golberg, who occasionally masturbates on the street. It seems that Netflix fans are totally OK with their anti-hero's antics and can't get enough of the former Gossip Girl star.

The 32-year-old actor, however, wants to let everyone know that they should by no means romanticise his character. He says this will be his biggest motivation for starring in You's second season.

Ditto. It will be all the motivation I need for season 2. https://t.co/fy2hojauDG — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) 9 января 2019 г.

My favorite feedback so far 😂 https://t.co/jDWLRw2o5C — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) 8 января 2019 г.

A: He is a murderer https://t.co/g2g4f3JvaF — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) 9 января 2019 г.

