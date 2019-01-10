Register
22:44 GMT +310 January 2019
    In this Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, the 2018 Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, speaks during a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas. Southern politics was a one-party affair for a long time. But now it’s a mixed bag with battlegrounds emerging in states with growing metro areas where white voters are more willing to back Democrats.

    Twitter Does Doubletake as Rumored 2020 Candidate Instagrams From Dentist Chair

    © AP Photo/ Eric Gay
    For the rising stars of the US political sphere, it seems posturing as men and women of the people is the order of the day. The latest attempt to curry favor with the voting masses on social media is by Beto O’Rourke, the Texas Democrat who narrowly lost his US Senate race in November but who may have his eye on the 2020 presidential race.

    Americans have been hit in the last few weeks with a slew of attempts by politicians to show how down to Earth and ordinary they are. First we had Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren livestreaming herself drinking a beer; then we had New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recreating the iconic dance scene from "The Breakfast Club" on a Boston rooftop (which admittedly an attempt by a third party to embarrass her, but which backfired); now we've been treated this Thursday to O'Rourke Instagramming from the dentist's chair.

    ​This is, admittedly, the weirdest one yet. After all, nobody is at their most attractive in the dentist's chair, and nobody wants to see a close up spotlight shot of someone else's mouth getting cleaned. Which sort of begs the question: what was going through O'Rourke's mind?

    Actor David Beckham, right, poses with his son Brooklyn Beckham for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'King Arthur The Legend Of The Sword'', in London, Wednesday, May 10, 2017
    © AP Photo / Joel Ryan
    Two Million People Watch David Beckham and Son Dancing on Instagram

    Don't worry, though: Twitter's all over trying to answer that one, as well as predict what the next humdrum, "aren't we so much like you?" politician videos will be.

    Although O'Rourke lost his challenge to Texas Senator Ted Cruz back in November, the former three-term representative is still seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, and many are speculating about whether or not he'll throw his hat into the ring for the 2020 presidential primary race. However, perhaps with the hygienist's dental picks in his mouth might not be the best time to ask!

    ​Others worried what might be coming at them next.

    ​​​​US President Donald Trump wasn't even involved in this, but some folks won't pass up a chance to diss him too.

    ​Another person brought up an important political concern: in a country without universal health care or insurance, is Instagramming photos of receiving a medical treatment that can be quite expensive really a "man of the people" moment?

    ​One person noted that the image seemed a little too perfect to be candid.

    ​However, upon further inspection, more is revealed than initially meets the eye. O'Rourke's Instagram story shows that it's not merely an idle photo op, but part of the El Paso resident's ongoing coverage of the lives of people on the US-Mexico border. He interviews his dental hygienist, Diana, about her experience as a Mexican-American growing up in El Paso; she tells a touching story about how her parents' neighbors helped her mom pass her US citizenship test.

