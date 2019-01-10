Ronaldo's Ex Accuses Him of Revenge Porn Threats, Quits Twitter - Report

The model allegedly insisted that Ronaldo threatened to send naked photos of her to her father; she also presented a number of unverified recordings which contain disparaging remarks about women and gay people made by a person she claims is Ronaldo.

Lingerie model Jasmine Lennard has deleted her Twitter account after using it to deliver a series of unverified claims, including an alleged revenge porn threat, about her former lover, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, The Daily Mail reports.

According to the newspaper, Lennard, who previously labelled Ronaldo a "psycho", claimed that he threatened to send naked photos of her to her father, and tweeted "unverified recordings she claims are Ronaldo being disparaging about women, gay people and British pop star Tulisa".

The model’s Twitter account was deleted on January 10, as Ronaldo’s lawyers reportedly became "alerted" to the series of "false and defamatory" allegations brought forward by her.

However, Lennard reportedly withdrew from the social media platform due to trolling, not legal action from the footballer, and is now poised to file a legal claim against him "in the coming week", the newspaper adds.

A spokesman for Ronaldo also said that "the voice notes posted by Ms Lennard on social media are not of Mr. Ronaldo", adding that the football star "has not had a relationship with her and he has not had any contact with her, whether in the last 18 months as Ms. Lennard suggests, or otherwise."

Earlier, another ex-girlfriend of Ronaldo, Spanish Model Nereida Gallardo, came forward to describe him as “a courteous guy — warm and loving”, as she expressed her willingness to testify in his favour regarding rape allegations that date back to 2009.