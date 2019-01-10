UFC Santa: Khabib Vows to Fulfil Dreams of Young Fans After Getting Letters

The requests voiced in numerous letters ranged from funding for special equipment for seriously ill children, helping kids with sports training, and going on hajj to Mecca.

Prominent UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has vowed to fulfil the dreams of several young fans, expressed in letters forwarded to him as part of the 'A Letter to Khabib' initiative, launched via his Instagram page on New Year's Eve.

Other than sending gifts, Khabib promised to accept private video calls from some contestants.

Responding to the letter sent by a kid named Billal who asked Khabib to help him with his football career, the famous champ offered the young man tickets to attend a Champions League match hosted in Madrid. He also promised to help Billal get training in Spain so he can show his skills.