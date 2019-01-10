Luigi is a Trans & ‘I Am Here for Her’: Super Mario Bros Fans Rally on Twitter

A peculiar theory about one of the characters in a Nintendo classic was given prominence following a recent comment by the gaming giant, with some users convinced that 'the signs were there all along."

Conclusions have been fast drawn, after Nintendo Switch wrote on its website when describing the Super Crown bonus item in the game New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe:

"When Toadette finds one of these, she can transform into the super-powered Peachette. (Sorry Luigi — only Toadette can use this item!)"

The announcement removed any doubt that the fictional character and the main antagonist of Nintendo's Mario franchise — Bowser — could be turned into a female by inquiring a Super Crown. However, it also triggered speculations on whether Luigi is in fact a transgender woman.

The fact that in the animated TV series Super Mario World, another character calls Luigi "mama," has been referenced as an indicator of Luigi's gender identity.

Some users were not convinced and reacted accordingly to the rumour.