Luigi is a Trans & ‘I Am Here for Her’: Super Mario Bros Fans Rally on Twitter

Conclusions have been fast drawn, after Nintendo Switch wrote on its website when describing the Super Crown bonus item in the game New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe:
"When Toadette finds one of these, she can transform into the super-powered Peachette. (Sorry Luigi — only Toadette can use this item!)"
— butt bender (@WillowsATree) January 10, 2019
The announcement removed any doubt that the fictional character and the main antagonist of Nintendo's Mario franchise — Bowser — could be turned into a female by inquiring a Super Crown. However, it also triggered speculations on whether Luigi is in fact a transgender woman.
— Michaela Joffe (@joffeorama) January 4, 2019
— Laughing Corvus (@LaughingCorvus) January 6, 2019
— Kayla 💛 (@kob_critic) January 6, 2019
— ieatassassassassass (@TopiValorr) January 10, 2019
— Cool Dakota #NoJobJanuary (@CoolerDakota) January 5, 2019
— blue (@bluepictur) January 4, 2019
— Xandra Nicholai (@xandranicholai) January 10, 2019
The fact that in the animated TV series Super Mario World, another character calls Luigi "mama," has been referenced as an indicator of Luigi's gender identity.
Some users were not convinced and reacted accordingly to the rumour.
— megaplastic (@NstandforN64) January 10, 2019
— ieatassassassassass (@TopiValorr) January 10, 2019
