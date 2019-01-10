'Better Than Most Marriages': Twitter Meltdown Over Amazon CEO Bezos' Divorce

Social media have been rocked by news about the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, announcing his divorce. Some have run the numbers to find out that if Bezos were to split his eye-watering $137 billion fortune with his wife, it could make her the wealthiest woman in the world.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and his wife, novelist MacKenzie Bezos, made a surprise announcement on Wednesday that they would split after 25 years together.

The two said in a statement that they have had a "great life together as a married couple" and still have "wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures".

The news splashed across the headlines in the US and elsewhere, with some praising the announcement for its incredibly heart-warming wording.

Your divorce sounds better than most people's marriages — Robert Sharples (@BertSharples) 9 января 2019 г.

Jeff's divorce statement sounds better than most people's marriage vows 😂 — Ahmed Nabi K. 🌱 (@ahmednabiK) 9 января 2019 г.

Bezos' splitting up has triggered all kinds of Amazon-related jokes.

2 days if they have Prime — Kyle Cook (@the_MANDO_SITH) 9 января 2019 г.

I see that Jeff Bezos announced this morning he and his wife are divorcing. In true Bezos fashion no doubt her settlement has already arrived. #jeffbezos — Dennis Miller (@DennisDMZ) 9 января 2019 г.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announces divorce from his wife after 25 years.



Jeff Bezos's wife just added "HALF OF EVERYTHING" to her cart. — Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) 9 января 2019 г.

Now that MacKenzie, 48, is back on the market, some think that coming on to her could turn out to be a lucrative endeavour. The 25-year-old American football player Todd Gurley II was among the first to contemplate a move.

Who got Mackenzie Bezos IG or Twitter?👀 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) 9 января 2019 г.

Jeff Bezos' wife is a better investor than all of us.$AMZN pic.twitter.com/kgKQK8NAqq — Punished Roy (@StartaleTV) 9 января 2019 г.

Another question is, what should Jeff Bezos do next, and what would his next date be like?

Jeff Bezos trying to hide his money during the divorce. pic.twitter.com/liOD7bN6CA — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) 9 января 2019 г.

"Alexa, download Tinder" — Nate (@nateb1992) 9 января 2019 г.

[blind date]



JEFF BEZOS: I brought you flowers



HER: Oh thanks. That's very sweet



JEFF BEZOS: I see you’ve liked flowers. Perhaps you’d like these other flowers — Todd 'Papi' Carlos (@TheToddWilliams) 9 января 2019 г.

One user joked that the looming $137 billion divorce should be called Alexit, after Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa.

Motion to call Jeff Bezos divorcing his wife “Alexit.” — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) 9 января 2019 г.

Amazon came under fire last year for its perceived anti-union practices. A leaked training video the company had allegedly sent to its team leaders suggests that Amazon cracked down on labour union activity among its employees…

Jeff Bezos is getting divorced after realizing that marriage counts as a union. — River Clegg (@RiverClegg) 9 января 2019 г.

there truly is no union bezos won’t bust https://t.co/Qiy6Uo2NKR — vored of the rings (@See_Em_Play) 9 января 2019 г.

Jeff Bezos getting a divorce because he just had to crush one more union. — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) 9 января 2019 г.

