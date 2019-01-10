Register
10:12 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

    'Better Than Most Marriages': Twitter Meltdown Over Amazon CEO Bezos' Divorce

    © AP Photo / Invision / Evan Agostini
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Social media have been rocked by news about the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, announcing his divorce. Some have run the numbers to find out that if Bezos were to split his eye-watering $137 billion fortune with his wife, it could make her the wealthiest woman in the world.

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and his wife, novelist MacKenzie Bezos, made a surprise announcement on Wednesday that they would split after 25 years together.

    The two said in a statement that they have had a "great life together as a married couple" and still have "wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures".

    The news splashed across the headlines in the US and elsewhere, with some praising the announcement for its incredibly heart-warming wording.

    Bezos' splitting up has triggered all kinds of Amazon-related jokes.

    Now that MacKenzie, 48, is back on the market, some think that coming on to her could turn out to be a lucrative endeavour. The 25-year-old American football player Todd Gurley II was among the first to contemplate a move.

    Another question is, what should Jeff Bezos do next, and what would his next date be like?

    One user joked that the looming $137 billion divorce should be called Alexit, after Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa.

    Amazon came under fire last year for its perceived anti-union practices. A leaked training video the company had allegedly sent to its team leaders suggests that Amazon cracked down on labour union activity among its employees…

    But in the end, no news in the United States nowadays can do without Donald Trump.

    Related:

    Amazon Seeks to Buy Israeli Cloud Startup for at Least $200 Million - Reports
    Amazon Becomes Most Valuable Public Company in the World
    FBI Pilot Programme Uses Amazon’s Controversial Facial Recognition Software
    Amazon Selling 'Ugly' Christmas Sweaters With Half-Naked 'Putin and Trump'
    Amazon Secretly Advised US Gov't on Procurement Site to Gain Influence - Reports
    Tags:
    divorce, social media reactions, Amazon, MacKenzie Bezos, Jeff Bezos, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse