A 64-metre-long 'fatberg', a congealed lump formed by the combination of waste such as wet wipes with grease or cooking fat, has been found blocking a sewer in the seaside Devonshire city of Sidmouth in south-west England, according to the website of South West Water, a water supply company in the region.

Sewer workers were shocked to discover the largest accumulation of subterranean fat ever found in the county of Devon — it is longer than six double-decker buses, according to South West Water.

This "monster" is 7 meters longer than the Leaning Tower of Pisa and 17 meters longer than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

The term "Fatberg" was coined by UK sewage workers to describe these disgust-provoking accretions by 2013; the word is a portmanteau of fat + berg, modelled on iceberg.