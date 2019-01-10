WATCH: 64 Metre-Long Monster Fatberg Discovered in UK Sewer

Sewer workers were shocked to discover the largest accumulation of subterranean fat ever found in the county of Devon — it is longer than six double-decker buses, according to South West Water.
This "monster" is 7 meters longer than the Leaning Tower of Pisa and 17 meters longer than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
The term "Fatberg" was coined by UK sewage workers to describe these disgust-provoking accretions by 2013; the word is a portmanteau of fat + berg, modelled on iceberg.
All comments
Show new comments (0)