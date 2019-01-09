Swimsuit Model Turned Boxer Avril Mathie Gets Ready to Rumble (PHOTOS)

As of 9 January, the ex-model remains undefeated in the ring, with a boxing record of two victories via KO and one split draw, the latter being a fight for the American Boxing Federation Continental Americas Female Bantamweight Title.

Former swimsuit model Avril Mathie continues her journey into the world of professional boxing as the date of her next bout, the fourth of her career, has finally been set for March 2.

Mathie, a famous model who previously won Miss Hawaiian Tropic Australia in 2012, Miss Swimsuit USA International in 2014 and Las Vegas International Model Search in 2015, decided to become a boxer last year, and, after taking part in a number of amateur contests, actually went pro.

To this day, Mathie boasts an unblemished boxing record, with two victories, both via KO, and one split draw.

Commenting on the latter match, during which she faced Samantha Salazar for the American Boxing Federation Continental Americas Female Bantamweight Title, Mathie wrote on Instagram that she "wanted to put on a f*ing show".

She also remarked that she remains undefeated after taking on an opponent much more experienced than her.