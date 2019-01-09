Corn Snake in ‘Made in China’ Kettle Shocks Brit Who Just Wanted a Cuppa

When he purchased a kettle in one of well-known retailer stores in the centre of London, a British man did not expect to find an uninvited cold-blooded surprise guest when he opened and used his purchase.

Barry Downes was shocked to see a corn snake on his kitchen floor, which he suspects appeared out of the box his new kettle came in.

Prior to the horrifying discovery, the man made himself a cup of tea and return to the kitchen, only to find a reptile crawling around.

"At first I didn't recognise it as a snake so I picked it up to put it in the bin but then it started wriggling," Mr. Downes was reported to say.

He then trapped the snake in a saucepan and called the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

"Barry thought the snake may have travelled from China — which is where the kettle was made — but I suspect she snuck into the box at a storage warehouse in the UK. Corn snakes are talented escape artists so I suspect this little one has escaped from somewhere," an RSPCA officer commented on the finding.

Corn snakes are a non-venomous North American species, which sometimes are kept by humans as pets.

