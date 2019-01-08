Woofgardium Leviosa! WATCH Dachshund Respond to Harry Potter Spells

LA-based actor and YouTuber Anna Brisbin shared video footage of her dachshund Remus on Twitter, and it created a furore the users.
— Anna Brisbin ❄️ (@BrizzyVoices) January 7, 2019
Sharing his name with the character from J.K. Rowling's books — the Defence Against The Dark Arts teacher Professor Lupin — the dog impressed the viewers with his apt reactions to commands consisting of spell words, used by wizards and witches in the Harry Potter world.
— Lulabelle🔅 (@MoJo03) January 8, 2019
— KidMattersTV (@KidMatters_TV) January 7, 2019
— SpookyGhostGoku (@SpookyGhostGoku) January 7, 2019
— joon (@josirose) January 8, 2019
— Wendy Lester (@WendyWings) January 7, 2019
— Keith R. (@Artxcii) January 7, 2019
Remus the dog is somewhat of a social media star, with more than 28,000 followers on Instagram.
All comments
Show new comments (0)