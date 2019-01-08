Woofgardium Leviosa! WATCH Dachshund Respond to Harry Potter Spells

A lovable dog that appeared in a social media clip wearing Hogwarts jumper and tie, stole the hearts of Harry Potter fans all over the world as he performed various tasks in response to "magical" commands by its owner.

LA-based actor and YouTuber Anna Brisbin shared video footage of her dachshund Remus on Twitter, and it created a furore the users.

Sharing his name with the character from J.K. Rowling's books — the Defence Against The Dark Arts teacher Professor Lupin — the dog impressed the viewers with his apt reactions to commands consisting of spell words, used by wizards and witches in the Harry Potter world.

Remus the dog is somewhat of a social media star, with more than 28,000 followers on Instagram.