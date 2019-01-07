'Shrek?' Wayne Rooney's Arrest Mugshot Drives Netizens Wild

Wayne Rooney's spokesperson claimed the arrest came after the footballer was left “disorientated” by prescribed sleeping tablets he took on a return flight from a one-day business trip to Saudi Arabia.

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney's arrest mugshot has emerged online, revealing that the footballer was detained last month in the United States.

He was accused of public intoxication and swearing at a Washington DC airport on 16 December, according to court records, but was released at the airport after promising to appear in court. Rooney paid a $25 fine and $91 in court costs on Friday.

Rooney's spokesperson said that during the flight "Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival".

"He was approached by police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanour charge. He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport. The matter is now at an end. Wayne would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved. No further comment will be made", the spokesperson said.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County sheriff’s office in Virginia said that the footballer "was booked into the Loudoun County adult detention centre on 16 December 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington airports authority police (MWAA)", but was later released on a personal recognisance bond.

Unsurprisingly, social media users have not been able remain indifferent to the news, especially when Rooney's mugshot was unexpectedly released:

man this Wayne Rooney mugshot is…something pic.twitter.com/eJQhaonoQz — Ole Winter Solskjær (@thelatinochild) 6 января 2019 г.

Why does Wayne Rooney look like he's just dropped a soft rock album after a few years out of the limelight in his mugshot? pic.twitter.com/jkL8BKBgNS — Mohsin (@MohsinArain91) 6 января 2019 г.

Just seen mugshot of @WayneRooney from US nonsense, and I must say his hair looks fantastic! I'm gonna get saving. — Johnny Schadenfreude (@HerbChapman) 6 января 2019 г.

Netizens are already ridiculing the image in every possible way, with some finding a resemblance between the footballer and Shrek, the green ogre from the animated movie:

Wayne Rooney has a mare with his mugshot mind pic.twitter.com/5yNLup58O5 — Cam (@Cam_Metcalfe) 6 января 2019 г.

As ironic as it may seem, some Twitterians suggested that it was the best shot of the player:

In fairness that's the best shot of Rooney I've ever seen. Tell him to get copyright xxx — Sharon Owens (@SOwensAuthor) 6 января 2019 г.

Wayne Rooney’s mugshot is modern art — what is gmail is it a type of truck (@buckchafer) 6 января 2019 г.

Isn't this the most flattering photo of Wayne Rooney that you've ever seen?? Supports my theory that mugshot photographers should be fashion photographers. Anyone that can make shit look…alright should be paid $$$ pic.twitter.com/NpvZVy9Aum — Teshy (@TeshyShonga) 6 января 2019 г.

One of the most beautiful mugshots you'll ever see pic.twitter.com/PIc0weoDGh — Pye Waw (@pyewaw) 6 января 2019 г.

Ironic that Wayne Rooney looks really well in a mug shot. #mugshot #WayneRooney — youngsters today (@youngstersnow) 7 января 2019 г.

​In September 2017, Rooney received a two-year driving ban and a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to being almost three times over the drink drive limit when he was stopped by police in Alderley Edge, Cheshire.