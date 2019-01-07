Register
    Football Soccer - Premier League - Chelsea vs Everton - London, Britain - August 27, 2017 Everton's Wayne Rooney looks dejected after the match

    'Shrek?' Wayne Rooney's Arrest Mugshot Drives Netizens Wild

    © REUTERS / Action Images/Peter Cziborra
    0 01

    Wayne Rooney's spokesperson claimed the arrest came after the footballer was left “disorientated” by prescribed sleeping tablets he took on a return flight from a one-day business trip to Saudi Arabia.

    Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney's arrest mugshot has emerged online, revealing that the footballer was detained last month in the United States.

    He was accused of public intoxication and swearing at a Washington DC airport on 16 December, according to court records, but was released at the airport after promising to appear in court. Rooney paid a $25 fine and $91 in court costs on Friday.

    Rooney's spokesperson said that during the flight "Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival".

    "He was approached by police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanour charge. He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport. The matter is now at an end. Wayne would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved. No further comment will be made", the spokesperson said.

    In the meantime, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County sheriff’s office in Virginia said that the footballer "was booked into the Loudoun County adult detention centre on 16 December 2018, on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington airports authority police (MWAA)", but was later released on a personal recognisance bond.

    Unsurprisingly, social media users have not been able remain indifferent to the news, especially when Rooney's mugshot was unexpectedly released:

    Netizens are already ridiculing the image in every possible way, with some finding a resemblance between the footballer and Shrek, the green ogre from the animated movie:

    As ironic as it may seem, some Twitterians suggested that it was the best shot of the player:

    ​In September 2017, Rooney received a two-year driving ban and a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to being almost three times over the drink drive limit when he was stopped by police in Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

    Tags:
    footballer, football player, drunk driving, fine, arrest, airport, mugshot, football, Wayne Rooney, United States, England
