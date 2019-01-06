Meteor or Russian Satellite? Fireball in New Zealand Sky Leaves Users Guessing

Thousands of thrilled sky watchers across New Zealand reported a dazzling light in the sky, with many rushing to social media to share videos of the extraordinary sighting.

A bright fireball has been spotted flying across New Zealand’s skies; with reports suggesting that the phenomenon occurred about 9 p.m. local time [8 a.m. GMT] on Saturday.

There’s been much speculation about what the object was, with people wondering whether it was space junk, a meteor, or even a satellite…

😲😲😲 Seen earlier over New Zealand!



Either space junk, satellite or a meteor. A sonic boom was heard in Auckland and other places. Amazing! 🛰️🌠#meteor #newzealand #satellite #spacejunk #sonicboom https://t.co/i6W6RFba7K — Thomas Stuckey-Mounter (@tsmounter) 5 January 2019

We saw it too an object streaking across the sky. Bright white light with a vapor or smoke trail traveling roughly north south. It appeared to be breaking up with bits falling off and burning up. A minute or two later there was a boom in the distance. #spacejunk. #meteor — Paul Connell (@PaulConnellnz) 5 January 2019

IMO that is not a meteor shower. I believe it is more likely to be something that has either been blown up or exploded in space. — Diane Brown (@dbalexbrowns) 5 January 2019

While many alleged that it was a meteor and said that they had heard a loud bang…

TWEET: “WTF, yesterday a meteorite passed above us, A METEORITE. We heard a boom 5 minutes later, 350 km away from that place, I’m still shocked”.

WTF

Hier une météorite est passé au dessus de nous, UNE MÉTÉORITE 😱

On a entendu le BOUM 5 min plus tard, 350km plus loin je suis choquée encore #Meteor #NewZealand #Coromandel pic.twitter.com/gHXSwHktsU — Inès. (@InesKha_) 6 January 2019

@nzherald meteor that just passed New Zealand shot at Orewa pic.twitter.com/jRxMIPUkAC — Aaron Huston (@Aaron_Huston_) 5 January 2019

#meteor #NewZealand #NZ Seen from Tamahere, Waikato at 20:56 on Saturday evening. Trail visible. Main centre appeared to split into a number of parts. pic.twitter.com/UkG4T4eZZd — Ronan O'Toole (@OTooleRonan) 5 January 2019

Caught a good view of the sunset meteor shower over the east coast of New Zealand 🇳🇿 ☄️ @nzherald @NewshubNZ pic.twitter.com/0AhnH7p7lK — Daniel Kraemer (@dcakraemer) 5 January 2019

…others said it could be the remains of the out-of-control Russian satellite, Kosmos 2430.

This is almost certainly the reentry of Kosmos 2430, a defunct Russian Early Warning satellite. Time and position match (I understand from news items that the event was near 9 pm local time = 8 am GMT): pic.twitter.com/DYi1NNCi0X — Dr Marco Langbroek (@Marco_Langbroek) 5 January 2019