Netizens Slam Drake for Kissing, Caressing Teenage Girl at His Concert

After raising eyebrows by texting 14-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, the Canadian rapper landed in the centre of another controversy involving his interaction with an underage girl after a clip from his 2010 concert resurfaced on social media.

The inspiration behind the Kiki challenge, Drake, is now making headlines for a more controversial cause as the Canadian rapper has come under fire for appearing to be flirting with a 17-year-old fan onstage. The footage, reportedly from a 2010 concert, which recently emerged on Twitter and gained thousands of re-tweets and comments, shows Drake, then 24, dancing with a female fan, kissing her on the neck and putting his arm on her chest to the cheers of the crowd.

drake kisses underage girl, learns she’s underage, then kisses her again but this time feels her breasts pic.twitter.com/oLkxZccHiS — SPOOK GOD ALLAH (@thespookgod) 4 января 2019 г.

​“Y’all know I get carried away again, I get in trouble for s—t”, he said before asking the girl about her age.

When she answered that she was 17, the crowd erupted while the rapper added “I can’t go to jail yet, man! Seventeen? Why you look like that? You thick.”

“I don’t know if I should feel guilty or not but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest”, Drake is heard to say before kissing the girl on both cheeks and forehead as well as giving her a peck on the lips.

Although the age of consent in Colorado, where this show took place, is 17, Drake’s behaviour at the concert received backlash online.

Some were grossed out and reacted sarcastically.

“Listen 17 I like the way your breast feel against my chest” 😐🤨 pic.twitter.com/uIYm0stFI4 — Khadijah M. (@officialkaaay_) 5 января 2019 г.

​Others were outraged and disgusted, using stronger language to show their feelings.

It’s disgusting! I literally feel nauseous after watching it — Melissa (@melissa82686) 5 января 2019 г.

Me now when anything about Drake comes up: pic.twitter.com/t3X3aSDzPe — ⓚⓐⓨ (@Jungstob) 6 января 2019 г.

Drake’s fans also received a fair share of online roasting.

​Others drew parallels with R&B singer R Kelly, suspected of abusing underage girls for years. A show about this recently aired.

Drake while watching the surviving R. Kelly series. pic.twitter.com/ll3gsPae5Z — Marcellus King (@korrupted) 5 января 2019 г.

​There were those claiming that Drake had been already spotted getting extremely close to teen girls.

3. Probably the most questionable and disgusting is during 2016 drake was spotted several times with 16-year old model, Bella Harris. She was even rumored to be his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/pWNxQcYyyz — survivors (@7backup10) 5 января 2019 г.

6. Drake hang out with kylie while she was just 16. The kissing picture is from her sweet 16. gross pic.twitter.com/vslrUAEpSk — survivors (@7backup10) 5 января 2019 г.

​However, some defended the singer.

Why are you like this? Thru out this video, I didn't him touch this girl's breast. Why are looking for cheap publicity or Drake's downfall. — Udom Ese Samuel (@EseDevlin) 6 января 2019 г.

He was 23 and she was 17, which is the age of consent… so, yeah, technically there’s nothing wrong about this! I mean, maybe it’s a little much, but let’s be real, that girl had the night of her life. Haha — Rachel Guajardo 💋 (@ohrachie) 6 января 2019 г.

READ MORE: Drake Needs to Stop Texting Teenagers​

Incidentally, just this September 32-year-old Drake came under fire after Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 14, revealed that she’s friends with the rapper, who helps her with advice about boys.

“I met him in Australia, and he’s honestly so fantastic — a great friend and a great role model. We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more’”, the young actress told Access Opens at the 2018 Emmy Awards.