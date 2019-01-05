Register
22:11 GMT +305 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A law enforcement officer tells anxious family members to move back, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

    'Turning Schools Into Prisons': Parkland Shooting Report Blows Netizens' Minds

    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The shooting at the Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which took place on 14 February 2018, is considered to be one of the deadliest in US history. The perpetrator, Nikolas Cruz, killed 17 people and injured 16 more using a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.

    A panel on the Parkland school shooting, tasked with determining the best way to prevent future shootings in the US or to reduce the number of victims, has finally released its final report, arriving at a sensational conclusion. The panel was unanimously in favour of arming trained and selected teachers at schools to deter or stop potential future assailants. The members of the panel came to the conclusion that inadequate responses by school personnel and local police were the reasons that the number of casualties was so high.

    READ MORE: Parkland Shooter Suspect Says He Heard Demons, Interrogation Transcript Reveals

    The idea led to a furious reaction on social media, with many people opposing arming teachers.

    Some suggested that bringing more guns to schools couldn't be the solution to the problem.

    Many twitterians expressed fear that modern US schools are slowly turning into prisons.

    One user noted that the panel hadn't even considered the possibility of introducing laws that would control or reduce the amount of guns in circulation in the US.

    READ MORE: Half of US Voters Back Trump Call to Arm Teachers for Students Protection — Poll

    Many netizens suggested that the report was written to benefit the National Rifle Association (NRA).

    At the same time, the proposed measure had strong supporters.

    Some noted that the measure wouldn't arm teachers forcibly, but would provide them with the opportunity.

    Nikolas Cruz entered the Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida carrying an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and started shooting students and school staff indiscriminately. The shooting claimed the lives of 17 people and left 16 more wounded. After his rifle jammed, Cruz left the school but was later apprehended by police.

    READ MORE: Parkland Shooter Attacks Jail Guard — Reports

    The shooting reignited public debate about the necessity of stricter regulation of firearms in the US, with advocates of gun control often accusing politicians, including the US president, of being "bought" by the NRA and protecting their interests. The US was rocked by numerous mass shootings throughout 2018.

    An active shooter was recently also reported at the Mississippi University for Women on 4 January 2019. At least one person was injured in the attack, but the campus was put on lockdown for several hours.

    Related:

    Twitter-Quake as Comedian Mocks Parkland Shooting Survivors in Leaked Tape
    Parkland Shooter Attacks Jail Guard - Reports
    Parkland Shooter Suspect Says He Heard Demons, Interrogation Transcript Reveals
    Parkland Survivor, Activist’s Home ‘Swatted’ After Hostage Prank
    Parkland School Students Mock Transparent Backpacks on Twitter, Slam Initiative
    US Supreme Court Justice’s Wife Scolds Parkland Survivors With Holocaust Post
    Tags:
    gun control, mass shooting, Parkland Shooting, Parkland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse