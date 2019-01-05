German Trucker Babe Set to Replace the Country's 'Hottest Cop'

German policewoman-turned-fitness babe Adrienne Koleszar recently announced that she had been forced to trade her tight swimsuits for a dour uniform after she was presented with an ultimatum at work. This has paved the way prominence for another German beauty, tattooed car enthusiast Sabrina Reiter.

25-year-old Sabrina Reiter, whose Instagram feed is a mix of photos with sports cars, shots of trucks and her own pictures in lingerie and tiny shorts is set to win fans in Germany with a new cable TV show about female drivers — Trucker Babes.

One of the country’s largest tabloids has already called the beauty, who has racer Michael Schumacher tattooed on one arm and singer Michael Jackson on the other, Germany’s hottest trucker babe.

In her profile on the show’s website, Reiter called her brightly dyed hair her signature trait, although her Instagram fans seem to cherish some of her other aspects, the comments suggest.

She called modelling and tattoos her hobbies, revealing that she transfers cars for a living. In addition to this, the beauty also manages her car washing business, Glamcarcompany.

German policewoman/fitness babe Adrienne Koleszar, 34, dubbed the hottest cop by local media outlets, recently made a solemn announcement that she had to return to duty after being presented with an ultimatum at work.

Adrienne has amassed an impressive 650,000 Instagram followers, and regularly treats them to racy holiday and training snaps. In July, she was granted a 6-month leave of absence from police work in Dresden, Germany to invest more time in her family and social media presence.