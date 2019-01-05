Register
20:38 GMT +305 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The full moon rises behind holiday lights on Thanksgiving in Lawrence, Kan., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018

    'Time Travellers' on Possible Lunar Holidays in Several Years Make Netizens ROFL

    © AP Photo / Orlin Wagner
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 03

    In a recent vlog post on a popular conspiracy channel, a man who claims that he visited our time for the holidays, gave his “insight” into a technological breakthrough that is supposedly due to happen within the next decade. However, his revelations haven’t seemed to impress commenters, who mocked the prophet, along with his prophecy.

    A video made by a man claiming to be someone named Darryl Dean from the year 2033, has appeared on a YouTube channel devoted to conspiracies, Apex TV, saying that they had received an audio file included in an email.

    The man “reveals” several mind-blowing details about the upcoming decade, claiming that time travel will become publicly available in 2028, along with the admission of the existence of aliens.

    “In the year 2025, a base is opened on the moon, and people can actually visit it for a fee”, the man claims in the audio file, saying that here on Earth people would be dealing with the consequences of global warming and overpopulation.

    However, humans would not be very interested in outer space, according to the self-proclaimed guest from the future.

    “Most people think that people are going to go out and explore the whole universe, but actually, as humans advance everything is going to get smaller, not bigger. Eventually, we all start uploading our brains to computers and start simulating realities – but that’s later in the 2060-s”, the man on the tape claimed.

    The recording also had it that within the next four years, people would receive a Wi-Fi brain chip making it 6 times more powerful thanks to Internet access. Another novelty would be contact lenses allowing humans to record what is going on. Other break-through “revelations” included 3D-printed organs and AI matching human intelligence.

    READ MORE: Aliens on the Moon? New VIDEO Sparks UFO Speculation Online

    The bizarre prophecy, which has gained almost 208,000 views as of the time of publication, has entertained users, who mocked the prophet and his revelations for being so obviously fake.

    “I time travelled to the future, and found out that you won most click-baiting YouTube channel award”, one posted.

    “I’ll be back here in 14 years to tell if this is true”, another promised.

    Related:

    India's Second Moon Mission Postponed Again - Reports
    Chinese Rover Sends First PHOTO of Moon's Dark Side - Aerospace Corporation
    Women Will Make Up to Half of Russia-US Moon Flight Simulation Crew - Organiser
    NASA Offers to Prove to Skeptical NBA Star That Moon Landings Happened
    Tags:
    time travel, social media reactions, futuristic tram, science, YouTube, Earth, Moon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse