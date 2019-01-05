Harry Potter Fans Disgusted as JK Rowling Reveals Gross Detail About Hogwarts

Pottermore used National Trivia Day to drop a bombshell fact about the plumbing history of the Harry Potter franchise’s school for wizards: it turns out that Hogwarts didn’t have bathrooms until the 18th century… the students relieved themselves wherever they stood, and the school simply had them make their poop vanish.
Hogwarts didn't always have bathrooms. Before adopting Muggle plumbing methods in the eighteenth century, witches and wizards simply relieved themselves wherever they stood, and vanished the evidence. #NationalTriviaDay— Pottermore (@pottermore) 4 January 2019
As “fun” as the newly-announced fact may seem, most fans are disgusted by the bizarre news in Potter-verse:
Exactly!!! Why pic.twitter.com/b0sX4UhgVl— ~Mary Poopins 🌂👒 (@DesiMaryPoopinz) 5 January 2019
I could’ve lived a fulfilled life without this information pic.twitter.com/dWZAC4iKrW— Jordan Taylor (@tooFacetious) 5 January 2019
Harry Potter fans: it’d be cool if we had some Harry Potter trivia— Calum McSwiggan (@CalumMcSwiggan) 5 January 2019
JK Rowling: dumbledore is gay
HPF: haha cool
JK: they often have mutual masturbation sessions in the hufflepuff dormitories
HPF: what
JK: everyone used to shit themselves
Some tweeted that the author of the book shouldn’t have revealed that detail:
I was an adult when Harry Potter came out, yet you've still somehow managed to ruin my childhood.— Dovil (@Dovil) 5 January 2019
Some alluded to the widely known magic spells from the book to express their attitude towards the news:
Wingardium Levi-gross-a.— Aubrey Massey (@AubsMcgobbs) 5 January 2019
