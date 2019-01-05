WATCH Horrifying Moment When Man Pokes Seemingly Furry Sleeping Animal

Curiosity can sometimes lead a person to a terrifying discovery that they’ll never forget – which is precisely what happened during a seemingly ordinary walk in Alamos in north-western Mexico.

Hikers from Mexico came across a small cave with what appeared to be a hairy mass inside — the explorers decided to poke the object, capturing the process on film.

Hundreds of spiders suddenly poured out of the seemingly furry nest, rushing across the grass towards the cameraman.

"Yesterday exploring Alamos, Sonora… what appeared to be an animal sleeping in a cave turned out to be something more amazing!" the author of the video said on Twitter.

Ayer explorando #Alamos# Sonora… lo que parecía ser un animal dormido en un cuevita resultó ser algo más sorprendente! pic.twitter.com/gJry170M5c — Rada SC (@Rada_SC) 29 декабря 2018 г.

READ MORE: Newly Discovered Wasp Species Can Turn Spiders Into Zombies

The video was captured on 29 December and has already received over 1.65 million views on Twitter.

The spiders were later identified as pholcidae, usually known as cellar spiders or daddy longlegs.